Vice President Xuân meets Thai Prime Minister Prayut in Bangkok

VIETNAM, June 24 -

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân (left) and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok had talks in Bangkok on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Ngọc Quang

BANGKOK — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân met with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok on Friday, affirming that Thailand is always one of the leading partners of Việt Nam in the region.

At the meeting, the two sides shared the view that the Việt Nam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership had been thriving in all areas, with growing political trust, rising trade and investment, vibrant cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and expanding locality-to-locality ties.

They agreed to increase all-level mutual visits and develop bilateral trade in a balanced and win-win manner to reach US$25 billion by 2025.

The teaching of Thai and Vietnamese languages in each other’s countries would continue to be encouraged, and Việt Nam’s cultural and historical values in Thailand upheld, while locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges promoted, they said.

Both sides also agreed that Việt Nam and Thailand would enhance coordination to maintain the solidarity and centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), boost sub-regional cooperation such as in the Mekong sub-region and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), and contribute to the development of the ASEAN Community.

Vice President Xuân, who is in Thailand to attend the 2022 Global Summit of Women, said Việt Nam always created optimal conditions for Thai firms to invest and do business in fields matching both sides’ interests, including energy, automobiles, food processing, textile - garments, electronics, and infrastructure development.

She thanked the Government and local administrations of Thailand for facilitating the building and management of the relic sites dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh in the country, voicing her hope that the two sides would continue working together to preserve and bring into play the sites' values.

She also asked Thailand to continue providing favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to work and study in the country.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, PM Chan-o-cha said their participation in the Global Summit of Women reflected Việt Nam’s attention to raising the roles of women and young people and assisting disadvantaged people.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic development achievements despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts, stressing his country attaches importance to their enhanced strategic partnership.

The PM agreed to step up cooperation to foster economic, trade and investment ties, as well as connections between Vietnamese and Thai localities. He also pledged more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in his country so that they can serve as a bridge linking the two countries.

On this occasion, PM Chan-o-cha invited senior leaders of Việt Nam to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit slated for late 2022 in Thailand.

Also on Friday, Vice President Xuân received Malaysian Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Binti Mohd Harun, who is also in Thailand to attend the Global Summit of Women; Senior Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group Dhanin Chearavanont; and Chairwoman and CEO of WHA Group Khun Jareeporn Jarukornsakul. — VNS