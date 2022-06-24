Submit Release
Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison’s Travel to Vienna, Rome, and Ljubljana

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison will travel to Vienna, Austria; Rome, Italy; and Ljubljana, Slovenia for consultations on a wide range of U.S. multilateral priorities, including the food insecurity and humanitarian needs triggered by Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked further invasion of Ukraine.

In Rome, Assistant Secretary Sison will meet with leadership from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the International Development Law Organization (IDLO).  The Assistant Secretary will also consult with key partner countries to discuss humanitarian assistance coordination, climate solutions, and governance at the UN Rome-based agencies.

In Vienna, the Assistant Secretary will meet with the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), and the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).  Her visit reinforces U.S. leadership and commitment in these important multilateral venues and the Administration’s investment in partnerships with these international organizations to advance peace and security around the world.

During her time in Ljubljana, Assistant Secretary Sison will meet with Slovenian officials to discuss shared interests at the United Nations.

