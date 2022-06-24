ProFitX Sports AI and Leading Sports Tech Company Announces Spencer Dinwiddie Joint Partnership
ProFitX, the official partner of the Dallas Mavericks, combines historical, real time, and future performance data that projects current contractual information
"ProFitX is ahead of its time with regard to the true value of NBA players contractual values, when the opportunity presented itself to partner with ProFitX I had to jump at." -Spencer D”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProFitX and Spencer Dinwiddie are excited to announce a sports technology partnership. This venture marks a significant step as we continue to validate the power of our software. We provide athletes with critical information that helps them maximize their performance and financial potential throughout the duration of their career. Spencer has been a pioneer in the tech sector as Co-founder of the Calaxy app, the first social media app designed by creators for creators, raising more than 25 million during their funding rounds, and helped the Dallas Mavericks reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. Spencer knows how to navigate the inherent roller coaster ride that is business , and the perseverance it takes to reach the pinnacle of success. ProFitX and Spencer Dinwiddie perfectly embody each other and will have a long fruitful partnership for years to come.
— Spencer Dinwiddie
"ProFitX is ahead of its time with regard to the true value of NBA players and contractual values, and when the opportunity presented itself to partner with this forward-thinking group of individuals I had to jump at. Excited for what the future holds." -Spencer
“We are excited to welcome Spencer Dinwiddie to ProFitX. Spencer is a trailblazer on and off the court and will be instrumental in helping ProFitX bring transparency and balance to professional sports.” -Josh Ebrahim, Founder of ProFitX
For more information about ProFitX, please visit ProFitX.ai or contact our team at info@profitx.ai. Please direct all press related inquiries to Emily Reynolds Bergh at emily@rprfirm.com
ABOUT PROFITX: ProFitX, with a growing list of partnerships in and outside of the NBA, offers an all-in-one software for athlete performance and financial data. The software’s advanced technology displays the most dynamic real-time and predictive performance and financial insights on the market. The platform has a database of 450+ active NBA Athletes and 20 visual models through 5 distinct content areas (Team Dynamic, Player DNA, Player Development, Performance Trajectory, and Contract Analysis).
More about Spencer: Born and raised in Los Angeles, Spencer was named the 2011 California High School player of the year. He attended the University of Colorado, where he led the Buffalos to their first tournament appearance in over a decade and their first back-to-back tournament appearances since the 1962 and 1963 seasons. Spencer was billed as a potential lottery pick heading into his junior year. After leading the team to a historic 14-2 start, Spencer tore his ACL. The doctors told Spencer that the rehabilitation period was 18 months, but they did not know if he would ever be able to return to his previous level of play. Due to injury, he was selected 38th overall by the Detroit Pistons. However, he shattered expectations by returning in 8 months. After an up and down stint with the Piston, Spencer was traded to Chicago where he dominated the G-league. His display was rewarded with a deal by the Brooklyn Nets in 2016. He eventually earned a 3-year extension in 2018 after multiple breakout performances and winning the 2017 NBA Skills Challenge during all-star weekend.
Emily Bergh
r public relations
+1 5183213906
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn