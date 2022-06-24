Affordable Housing Developer Gorman & Company to Renovate Historic Senior Living Community in Gary, IN: Carolyn Mosby
Property renovation brings local jobs to Gary community.GARY, INDIANA, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorman & Company is excited to announce their first Gary, Indiana project, renovating the historic Carolyn Mosby Senior Living Community.
The Carolyn Mosby Senior Community is an existing eight-story, 142-unit mid-rise undergoing renovation and serving an adult community of 55 and older within the income groups of 30%, 50%, and 60% Annual Median Income (AMI). Constructed in 1970, the former Public Housing project consists of 136 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom units. Current residents will remain in the building while construction is completed. Gorman & Company is providing relocation services for the current residents.
Community members are invited to the historic groundbreaking on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 a.m. CST at 650 Jackson St. in Gary.
“We are excited by our partnership with the Gary Housing Authority and helping with the renaissance of not only the Carolyn Mosby Senior Apartments but also Gary, Indiana. We have been diligent in ensuring the property renovation brings local jobs and advances local expenditures for labor and materials to aid in that renaissance,” Ron Clewer, Illinois Market President of Gorman & Company, said.
Gorman & Company is utilizing Section 18 of the U.S. Housing Act of 1937 to make this renovation possible. Section 18 was expanded by HUD in 2018 to help reposition aging public housing, bring modern amenities to these communities, and offer residents who receive rental assistance more choices in the marketplace.
“When residents are empowered to improve their own living conditions, the entire community benefits,” Brian Swanton, President & CEO of Gorman & Company, said. “We thank HUD, the Gary Housing Authority, and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority for coming to the table with Gorman & Company to make this project a reality.”
The Carolyn Mosby Senior Community was aptly named in honor and remembrance of Carolyn Brown Mosby, an iconic civic leader and devoted Gary resident who represented the city in the General Assembly for ten years.
“She was a very tireless person in terms of representation of the area,” Thomas V. Barnes, the former Gary Mayor, said on her passing. Mosby passed away at the age of 57 in 1990.
About Gorman & Company: Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, governmental organizations, and nonprofits. Specializing in downtown revitalization through collaborative urban development, dedication to the preservation of affordable and workforce housing, and the adaptive repurposing of historically significant properties. Gorman & Company, headquartered in Wisconsin, was founded in 1984 and has been recognized as one of the nation’s top “Affordable Housing Developers” by Affordable Housing Finance magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about their diverse portfolio of national projects on their website.
