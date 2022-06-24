Lakeview Alley Cat Hosts an Outdoor Concert on July 16th
LAKEVIEW, MI, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everybody in town knows Lakeview Alley Cat for offering comfort food and signature drinks in the fun environment of a bowling alley. Locals have likely attended several events here, from bowling tournaments to themed parties and private functions.
Once again, patrons have something to look forward to in this popular bar and grill. On July 16th, Lakeview Alley Cat will host an outdoor concert featuring the band Red Barn 88, live with bonfires and volleyball and cornhole competitions. Attendees can expect nonstop fun from 9:00 P.M. to 1:00 A.M. The organizers expect full attendance, so it’s best to purchase tickets as soon as possible.
When asked about the exciting and guaranteed unforgettable event, the owner Lyle replied: “We’re all big fans of Red Barn 88 here at Lakeview Alley Cat. We’ve always wanted to book them for a gig, but COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible for us to do so. However, now that we’re allowed to hold outdoor concerts again, there’s no band we would rather have than Red Barn 88.
Rain or shine, our event will push through. However, if the weather won’t permit an outdoor gig, we’re moving the party indoors, where we can all bowl, eat, drink, dance, and sing along to the band. We guarantee attendees will have an amazing time!”
About Red Barn 88
Red Barn 88 is a five-piece family band known for playing classic country and rock and roll favorites. Once in a while, they also belt out a few newer country songs.
The band has been gracing events across Greenville and neighboring areas, giving audiences a great mix of dancing music. Fans often find them jamming in clubs, wedding receptions, private parties, and more. Audiences can attest to their high-energy, extra-fun performances.
On July 16th, Lakeview Alley Cat’s patrons are in for a treat as the members of Red Barn 88 perform crowd favorites.
About Lakeview Alley Cat
Lakeview Alley Cat elevates the bar and grill experience with a full menu, 12 beers on tap, and high-quality bowling alleys. Guests can choose from an extensive range of food, drinks, and dining options.
Here’s a five-star testimonial from a satisfied guest:
“Absolutely LOVED this place!! Great food, great beer, great atmosphere! It will be one of our go-to places!” - Chery
Visit us then!
On July 16th, Lakeview Alley Cat guests are in for a treat. Apart from their usual food, drink, and bowling sessions, they can sing and dance along to Red Barn 88 in a fun outdoor concert. Organizers expect full attendance, so it’s best to arrive as early as you can. Call (989) 352 5700 for reservations or more information.
Lyle
Once again, patrons have something to look forward to in this popular bar and grill. On July 16th, Lakeview Alley Cat will host an outdoor concert featuring the band Red Barn 88, live with bonfires and volleyball and cornhole competitions. Attendees can expect nonstop fun from 9:00 P.M. to 1:00 A.M. The organizers expect full attendance, so it’s best to purchase tickets as soon as possible.
When asked about the exciting and guaranteed unforgettable event, the owner Lyle replied: “We’re all big fans of Red Barn 88 here at Lakeview Alley Cat. We’ve always wanted to book them for a gig, but COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible for us to do so. However, now that we’re allowed to hold outdoor concerts again, there’s no band we would rather have than Red Barn 88.
Rain or shine, our event will push through. However, if the weather won’t permit an outdoor gig, we’re moving the party indoors, where we can all bowl, eat, drink, dance, and sing along to the band. We guarantee attendees will have an amazing time!”
About Red Barn 88
Red Barn 88 is a five-piece family band known for playing classic country and rock and roll favorites. Once in a while, they also belt out a few newer country songs.
The band has been gracing events across Greenville and neighboring areas, giving audiences a great mix of dancing music. Fans often find them jamming in clubs, wedding receptions, private parties, and more. Audiences can attest to their high-energy, extra-fun performances.
On July 16th, Lakeview Alley Cat’s patrons are in for a treat as the members of Red Barn 88 perform crowd favorites.
About Lakeview Alley Cat
Lakeview Alley Cat elevates the bar and grill experience with a full menu, 12 beers on tap, and high-quality bowling alleys. Guests can choose from an extensive range of food, drinks, and dining options.
Here’s a five-star testimonial from a satisfied guest:
“Absolutely LOVED this place!! Great food, great beer, great atmosphere! It will be one of our go-to places!” - Chery
Visit us then!
On July 16th, Lakeview Alley Cat guests are in for a treat. Apart from their usual food, drink, and bowling sessions, they can sing and dance along to Red Barn 88 in a fun outdoor concert. Organizers expect full attendance, so it’s best to arrive as early as you can. Call (989) 352 5700 for reservations or more information.
Lyle
Lakeview Alley Cat
+1 989-352-5700
email us here