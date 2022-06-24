Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on June 27 at 11 a.m. to Discuss Upcoming Legislation and Council Matters

MARYLAND, June 24 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 24, 2022

The Council President will also announce an upcoming press conference on food security efforts to end childhood hunger

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 24, 2022—On Monday, June 27 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters, including the upcoming Council vote on Bill 6-22, which would create a new Montgomery County Sports Commission. Council President Albornoz is the lead sponsor of this legislation which would study sports participation and opportunities in the county and make recommendations to the Council to help close the gap in sports participation related to social and economic factors. He will also preview Tuesday’s Council discussion about youth safety and positive youth development in Montgomery County.The Council is scheduled to receive an update on the coordinated efforts among Montgomery County Government departments and Montgomery County Public Schools to support youth safety and positive youth development, especially during the summer months.

Council President Albornoz will also announce an upcoming press conference on June 30 focused on countywide efforts, including many led by the Council, to support food security initiatives for residents in need with the goal to end childhood hunger in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update. The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil). Members of the media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on June 27 to Lucia Jimenez at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

