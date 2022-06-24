Order of the Commissioner of Public Health Allowing Certain Individuals to Administer Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccines 

The purpose of this Order is to make possible the prompt administration of influenza vaccine and any COVID-19 vaccines which are approved or authorized via an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (COVID-19 vaccines), in order to reduce morbidity and mortality from seasonal influenza and the COVID-19 pandemic.

I hereby determine that there will be insufficient health care professionals available for timely vaccine administration. Therefore, pursuant to my authority, as set out in G.L. c. 94C, § 7(g) and 105 CMR 700.003(H), I authorize the following individuals to possess and administer influenza vaccine and COVID-19 vaccines, as set out in this Order and accompanying guidance, and in compliance with any applicable EUA:

1. The following health care professionals:

• Dental Hygienists; and

• Respiratory Therapists

2. Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), meaning both Advanced EMTs and EMT-Basics, who are duly certified by the Department of Public Health (the Department), and working in conjunction with ambulance services licensed by the Department or with the Massachusetts Military Division; and

3. Students enrolled in an approved or accredited program for licensure in the following health care professions, and acting in accordance with the policies of that program (Designated Students):

• Physicians;

• Nurses;

• Physician Assistants;

• Pharmacists;

• Dentists;

• Dental Hygienists.

Anyone administering a vaccine in accordance with this Order shall:

administer the vaccine in accordance with the order or prescription of a duly registered practitioner authorized to issue an order or prescription for a vaccine pursuant to G.L. c. 94C;

receive proper training and supervision in the administration of the vaccine; and

comply with written protocols to ensure proper storage, handling, and return of the vaccine, record keeping regarding administration, response to adverse events, safe and appropriate administration of the vaccine, and any other requirements as set out in guidance issued by the Department, pursuant to this Order.

In addition to the requirements above:

Any paramedic or EMT administering a vaccine in accordance with this Order shall receive appropriate training in the administration of the vaccine.

Any Designated Student administering a vaccine in accordance with this Order shall have been appropriately trained in the administration of the vaccine and be directly supervised by a licensed and qualified health care professional.

This Order supersedes my previous Order as to allowing certain individuals to administer influenza and COVID-19 vaccine dated March 10, 2021; that previous Order is rescinded.

This Order shall take effect immediately and shall remain in effect until rescinded or modified.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Margret R. Cooke, Commissioner, Department of Public Health

Final Guidance - Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccines Administered by Paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), and Designated Students