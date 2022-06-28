Ronn Torossian On Ways to Improve Brand Consistency

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, PR executive, says consistency is important for each brand as each brand is a platform to connect with the target audience. Creating brand recognition and customer connection is important. Brand inconsistencies can derail best efforts. Brand inconsistencies occur when there is an absence of a single brand voice. A brand voice which is inconsistent is a missed opportunity to resonate with customers. A brand should not remain static, but it should not be constantly changing either. If the identity of a brand keeps on changing, customers will become confused. Customers today think of brands as something with which they can establish an emotional connection. When a brand has a consistent voice, it becomes an entity that a customer trusts. Given below are ways to keep brand messaging strong in today’s challenging landscape.

Use design elements consistently

Colors, fonts, even words, and layout represent a brand. Every business should have a shared folder on their company network that gives employees access to approved visual content. The folder should also have instructions on how to use visual content online and offline. Prints and other promotional materials should be ordered through a single department or person to make sure that the company logo is always used correctly in promotions. The size of a logo may be different, but its proportions should always be consistent. For instance, Google always keeps its brand identity recognizable across different platforms. If a font is used consistently, it usually becomes as recognizable as the brand itself.

Choose the right topics for content

Ronn Torossian says the content a brand produces should be consistent with its mission and goals. The topics used in webinars and videos should make sense for a brand. If a business serves a particular niche, then the content it creates should be focused on key industry developments that affect its customers. For instance, the WWF maintains the same authoritative yet humane voice in all its commercials, which aim to drive action from its customers. Lush, with its commitment to organic business forgoes packaging whenever possible. Whenever it does use packaging, it is recyclable, so that the products have very little impact on the environment.

Have a consistent personality and tone

The voice of a brand should align with its personality. The personality of a brand includes the characteristics, emotions, and attributes that a brand embodies. For instance, if a brand sells cowboy boots, its vibe has to be rugged. Considerable thought has to be given on how a brand’s personality would appear in mediums like blog posts, email, and social media. A brand should tell a story that is compelling and authentic.

Choose the right platforms

A brand should avoid being distracted by each new marketing platform and trend. Following the crowd is not a wise idea. It is important to evaluate each platform to assess whether or not it makes sense for a brand. It is also important to consider if the target audience prefers that platform. The choice of platforms will affect the identity of a brand.

Ronn Torossian is a PR executive.

