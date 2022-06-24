Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,740 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former institution-affiliated party of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc.

June 24, 2022

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former institution-affiliated party of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc.

For release at 1:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that it had prohibited Karl K. Klessig from future participation in the banking industry for fraud in his application to acquire control of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc., a former bank holding company in Sacramento, California.

Applicants seeking approval to acquire control of Board-regulated institutions must accurately disclose the source of funding for the acquisition. In his application, Klessig falsely represented that he had obtained a loan to finance his purchase of a controlling interest in Golden Pacific Bancorp. Following the Board's discovery of the false representations, Klessig withdrew his application.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former institution-affiliated party of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.