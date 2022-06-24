Intersection Modifications Scheduled for U.S. Highway 85 and Colorado Boulevard in Spearfish

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 24, 2022

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will make changes to the intersection of U.S. Highway 85 and Colorado Boulevard in Spearfish. An all-way stop will be installed at the intersection on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Travelers should be aware of SDDOT crews working in the area and the change in traffic conditions.

This intersection will be part of a larger corridor study that is planned by the department. The all-way stop is an interim solution to a location with a higher-than-average crash history.

Modifications to the intersection are expected to be complete by the end of the day Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

