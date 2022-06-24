Submit Release
Intersection Modifications Scheduled for U.S. Highway 85 and Colorado Boulevard in Spearfish

For Immediate Release:  Friday, June 24, 2022
Contact: Mike Carlson, Area Engineer, 605-394-1635

 
SPEARFISH, S.D. –  The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will make changes to the intersection of U.S. Highway 85 and Colorado Boulevard in Spearfish. An all-way stop will be installed at the intersection on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Travelers should be aware of SDDOT crews working in the area and the change in traffic conditions.

This intersection will be part of a larger corridor study that is planned by the department. The all-way stop is an interim solution to a location with a higher-than-average crash history.

Modifications to the intersection are expected to be complete by the end of the day Wednesday, June 29, 2022. 

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

