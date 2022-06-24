Submit Release
Learn to Fly Fish – Episode 5: On the Water (VIDEO)

Once you’ve got a grip on casting and have done your homework on places to go, it’s time to get out on the water. Whether you’re floating dry flies along the current or drifting nymphs through a promising pool, it’s time to put your fly fishing skills to the test. 

Taking that first step in the water can be a little overwhelming for some new anglers. Remembering the key takeaways mentioned in the first four videos of this series can help new fly fishing anglers get their bearings.

Once you know where the fish are and what they’re eating, the next step is figuring out how to fish for them. 

“Armed with some basic equipment and the fundamentals of casting, fly selection and where fish might be, it’s time to put it all together and go fishing!” said Ian Malepeai, Idaho Fish and Game’s Marketing Manager. “This video will provide information on how you can prospect for fish on a river to strategically cover all the likely spots a fish might be waiting.”

While there are several methods of fly fishing, this video will focus on the two main methods: using dry flies (for surface-level fishing) and nymph fishing (for below-surface fishing).

This is the fifth and final, weekly episode in a five-part “Learn to Fly Fish” video series. 

