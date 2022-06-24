Submit Release
Mount Moriah Foundation Charitable Gala Coming Soon

James Lukezic hosts Gala Dinner at The Peninsula Hotel

Mount Moriah continues legacy of giving to those less fortunate

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Moriah Charity will host their annual charitable fundraiser on September 29th, 2022, at 6pm at The Peninsula Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. This year’s gala is the first post covid gala. This year’s event will host several fine wine brands as sponsors and allow attendees to experience a five-course meal that rivals the best of NYC. The first hour of the gala features a wine tasting on the Peninsula Hotel's rooftop terrace followed by a sit down dinner on the Mezzanine level of the property.

The foundation focuses its contributions primarily on charitable programs that benefit unprivileged children, with an emphasis on education and those children with only one parent in the five boroughs of NYC. Chairman of Mount Moriah Foundation, James Lukezic, explains that donations are doing great things in the community, helping to pay for iPad’s, computers, wi-fi, school supplies and other items needed to help children succeed in school.

Tickets are available at www.mountmoriahcharity.org/event or by emailing info@mountmoriahcharity.org

Victor Debellis
Falconer
