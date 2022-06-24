Influencer Chancellor K Now Open to Special Appearances

The executive coach turned Tik Tok influencer is preparing to start reaching fans in person and spreading his signature joy

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chancellor Kalloo - the Canadian executive coach who has become a Tik Tok sensation known for his positive energy and dance skills - is excited to announce his availability for events and special appearances, globally.

Having started his Tik Tok account during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Kalloo has grown a loyal fanbase of almost 600,000 followers who are united behind his infectious energy and dance moves. The account has amassed over 5 million views in total.

Kalloo currently lives in Canada and he has Indian and Jamaican heritage, meaning the cultural influences in his dance and music are immensely varied.

The audience Kalloo has built is particularly strong across the African continent, especially in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. His videos are also popular with viewers in the US and Caribbean.

“I have received so many comments from viewers asking me to come and visit their country. It’s really amazing to see this community that is responding to what I’m putting out.

“The way I move isn’t reserved. It isn’t nonchalant. I don’t believe that dance can be formulaic, it has to be soulful and it has to be free. That’s what my followers are responding to and what I plan on sharing in person,” commented Kalloo.

As well as running the popular Tik Tok account, Kalloo has created the clothing brand ‘I Know My Body’, promoting pride and self-advocacy. The collection was created to honor Kalloo’s late grandmother who was always a promoter of self-love and body positivity.

To learn more about Chancellor K, click here.

