Assurance Plus, a Home Care, Transportation, and Day Hab Concept, Announces Franchise Launch
The Ohio-based business is seeking franchisees across the US.
We work with individuals with severe intellectual or learning disabilities of all ages and various mental health and addiction needs... our model is extremely versatile.”TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assurance Plus has just announced its franchise launch. The company offers community support, day hab, transportation, in-home care, behavior support services, mental health and addiction services, and trauma-informed care.
— Deavonte Williams
The company began its franchise development journey this year and is now open to applicants seeking to invest in a versatile concept. “There is a huge need throughout the United States for what we provide and franchising made sense for us,” stated Deavonte Williams, CEO and Founder of Assurance Plus. “Through our franchise model and franchise partners, we can now provide quality services on a broader platform, all of which positively affect communities and families.”
Williams points out that Assurance Plus goes well beyond the services typically offered in home care businesses, giving franchisees a quick differentiator in any market throughout the country. “This is a tremendous opportunity for entrepreneurs because this is not typical senior care or companion care — those are a dime a dozen,” asserts Williams. “We teach our franchisees, leaders, and staff according to the DODD behavior support protocols. This is a completely different component than any other concepts are doing. We span everything that the community and families need, such as mental health and addiction services, day hab, in home care, and behavior support services. We even offer transportation," explained Williams. Assurance Plus works to ensure all franchisees stay compliant within state guidelines, can properly train staff, understand how to conduct assessments, and other key factors.
Assurance Plus offers tactical support for families and individuals in need of deeper assistance. The company works with all ages and types of needs. The model also allows for franchisees to step into the senior home care space if desired. “We work with individuals with severe intellectual or learning disabilities of all ages and various mental health and addiction needs. Senior companion care is also offered through API,” stated Williams. “Our model is extremely versatile.”
The brand is seeking franchise partners who have a love for people and an understanding of business management. Current owners of senior-only home care could also be considered for ownership. According to Williams, the franchise opportunity is available throughout the States, with some of the Ohio-based corporate locations up for grabs.
“As leaders in trauma-informed care within our home state of Ohio, we understand how high-demand our concept is,” said Williams. “And as a business opportunity, franchise partners are getting a model that has many advantages over the industry standard. This is a rewarding business on several different levels and it's the chance of a lifetime to get on board as we roll this out.”
The Assurance Plus franchise opportunity includes the aforementioned support, plus marketing guidance, an initial training program, refresher training, ongoing operational support, and more. Interested individuals can visit www.ap-carefranchise.com to learn more about the Assurance Plus franchise model and to get started with a dedicated franchise representative.
ABOUT Assurance Plus
Assurance Plus is a leader in the home care industry, delivering a unique suite of in-home services for a variety of clientele, including those with severe developmental disabilities, mental health issues, behavioral management needs, drug and alcohol addiction, and seniors. The company is currently headquartered in Ohio. For more information on Assurance Plus and services offered, visit www.ap-care.com. To learn more about owning your own Assurance Plus franchise, https://www.ap-carefranchise.com.
