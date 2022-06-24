Metal Fabrication Market Worth USD 22.97 Billion by 2030 Growing at 3.2% CAGR - Reports and Data

metal fabrication market size was USD 17.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metal fabrication market size is expected to reach USD 22.97 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid implementation of advanced technologies in metal fabrication and increasing adoption of metal fabrication for heat resistance and high durability are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for metal fabrication to manufacture solar energy plants is expected to boost the growth of the metal fabrication market in the near future. Rising demand for building solar energy plants has led to increased adoption of metal fabrication for the manufacturing process. Copper material is widely used to manufacture solar energy plants due to its easy availability from mines and recycling plants. Copper’s efficiency in heat and electricity conductivity also makes it an essential material for the manufacturing of solar plants, which increases the demand for copper metal fabrication. This is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market in the near future. Rising demand for copper metal fabrication due to its rust resistance and corrosion properties is expected to propel market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing adoption of metal fabrication due to its heat resistance and high durability has led to increased demand for metal fabrication. It is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

However, challenges in creating designs using metals after fabrication are some factors that could hamper the market’s revenue growth during the forecast period. Some metals’ velocity and molten flow characteristics are unsuitable for crafting high geometries or shapes. This leads to a challenge in creating the designs according to the consumer’s need, which is expected to restrain the market revenue growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, and product & service portfolio. The Metal Fabrication market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at the regional and global levels. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Kaman Corporation, O’Neal Manufacturing Service, BTD Manufacturing, Inc., Matcor-Matsu Group, Inc., Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., Defiance Metal Products, Co., Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, Kirby Building Systems, Zamil Industrial Investment, Co., and Karamtara Engineering Pvt., Ltd.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application, and regional bifurcation:

Metal Fabrication Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metal Machining

Metal Sheering

Metal Forming

Metal Welding

Metal Folding

Metal Cutting

Metal Rolling

Metal Punching

Metal Stamping

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Job Shops

Mechanical Application

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

