Pigments Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity Expansion Strategies 2030

The global pigments market size is expected to reach USD 36.36 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand from various end-use industries such as paints & coatings, textiles, construction, and plastic is driving market revenue growth

The global pigments market size is expected to reach USD 36.36 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Growing automobile and construction industry is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth. In the construction industry, pigments are used to add lasting color to a number of building materials used in architecture and infrastructure projects. Architects and designers use colored cement as a tool to incorporate an element of innovation, differentiation, and exclusivity into their projects. Therefore, a continuous upturn in construction spending is expected to drive the pigments market revenue share globally. According to a report by European Parliament on 17 February 2020, more than 40% of buildings in Europe are built before 1960 and 90% before 1990; consuming more amount of energy compared to the new ones. Hence, renovation activities of these buildings are expected to increase in the forecast period, which in turn is expected to drive the market revenue growth.

Rapid growth of the printing ink industry owing to growth in e-commerce and package food business is expected to have a positive impact on the pigments market during the forecast period. Pigments are used in different types of printing inks, such as publication gravure inks, offset inks, decorative laminate inks, solvent-based packaging inks, and water-based packaging inks. Moreover, rising demand for cosmetics and other personal care products is expected to drive revenue growth of the pigments market. The beauty & makeup industry is growing rapidly due to increased globalization and introduction of multiple new makeup brands. This is expected to drive the pigments market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report:

BASF SE, ECKART GMBH, Clariant AG, Ferro Corporation, DIC Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Trust Chem Co. Ltd., Toyocolor Co. Ltd., Colorfix, Huntsman International LLC, Kebotix, Inc., and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered in the report.

The report further discusses in detail the regional spread of the global Pigments market along with analysis of production and consumption patterns, import/export analysis, supply and demand ratio, market share and size based on volume and value, trends and demands, revenue share, and presence of the key players of the market.

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Segmentation based on Types:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Inorganic

Iron Oxide

Zinc Oxide

Carbon Black

Chromium Compounds

Others

Organic

Azo

Phthalocyanine

Quinacridone

Others

Specialty

Classic Organic

Metallic

High Performance Organic

Complex Inorganic

Fluorescent

Luminescent/Phosphorescent

Thermochromic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Textiles

Plastics

Leather

Construction Materials

Automotive Sector

Others

