Nix United Launch Data Science Development And Consulting Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reading today's news, "data scientist" is constantly meeting everywhere and probably more than once, since everywhere they say that this is the profession of the future and it is already in great demand, cannot do without it. Why are these words always before our eyes?
In fact, Data Scientist is a profession surrounded by various myths. In the eyes of some Data Scientists, these are some kind of shamans who are able to extract oil from “big data”, and business knowledge is not required from them. Others refer to this profession as almost any programmer, but knowing how to program, it will be possible to work with data.
The best definition came from statistician biologist Geoffrey Leek of Johns Hopkins University. So, data science solutions - a field that is developing very quickly and needs new specialists, differ from other IT areas in many ways. Data Scientist is a specialist who owns three groups of skills:
- IT literacy - programming, inventing and solving algorithmic problems, software proficiency;
- Mathematical and statistical knowledge;
- Significant experience in any field is understanding the business needs organization or the goals of the branch of science.
According to recruiters, data scientists will be in short supply for the foreseeable future. This is good news for those who have classified themselves in the category when it is too late to change jobs. Data Science is an area where a clear mind is valued first and foremost. Well, the best part is that this is the area that, unlike others, cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence. Still, hypotheses and non-standard thinking are the prerogative of a person, not a computer.
Data Science Education: Nothing Is Impossible
Today, for those who want to develop in the field of big data analysis, there are a lot of opportunities: various educational courses, specializations and programs in data science for every taste and budget, and it will not be difficult to find the right option.
Bill Gates said: “Success is a lousy teacher.He makes smart people think they can't lose."
Now the best stock of knowledge and skills for working in this area can be obtained in higher educational institutions in the areas of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Mathematical Statistics.
Because a Data Scientist is a person who understands mathematics. Data analysis, machine learning technologies and Big Data - all these technologies and areas of knowledge are based on basic mathematics. Many people think that mathematical disciplines are not particularly needed in practice. But actually, it is not.
Doing data science is just as hard as doing science in general. This profession requires the ability to build hypotheses, ask questions and find answers to them. The very word scientist leads to the conclusion that such a specialist should be, first of all, a researcher, a person with an analytical mindset, capable of drawing reasonable conclusions from a huge array of information in fairly concise lines. Scrupulous, attentive, precise - often he is both a programmer and a mathematician.
Conclusion
The profession of a Data Scientist in itself is a high achievement that requires serious theoretical knowledge and practical experience in several professions at once. In any company, such a specialist is worth its weight in gold. To achieve the desired goals and comprehend this science, it is also necessary to work hard and purposefully and constantly improve in all areas that form the basis of the profession.
In 10–20 years, any manager in an advanced company will simply need to have at least basic Data Science skills.
John Brown
