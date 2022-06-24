RadCred Certifies 2048-BIT RSA To Protect User’s Personal Loan Applications

Along with 2048-BIT RSA, RadCred also uses the services of TrustedSite to scan its site daily for security risks

/EIN News/ -- BURBANK, Calif., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Global Economic Crime Survey, cybercrime has escalated like never before. Cyber-crime including data breaches is now the top financial crime. Rising dependency on digitization, nearly 55% of the population relies on online tools for their credit needs. RadCred incorporates 2048-BIT RSA protection to safeguard data regarding application of personal loans. To ensure its clients' safety, the platform is also a member of TrustedSite which periodically scans the website to minimize security breaches.



About 2048-BIT RSA:

2048-BIT RSA is an extension of the already existing 1024-BIT RSA. In essence, 2048-BIT RSA is a type of symmetric encryption which is responsible for securing the algorithm of the website. The world seems to adapt well to quantum cryptography which entirely aims at securing the roadmap of internet websites. Furthermore, 256 bits is the longest and mathematically most difficult AES key length. It is said that an average computer will take more than 300 trillion years to crack 2048-BIT RSA encryption codes ( source ). Since 2048-BIT RSA is also the most difficult to crack, U.S. National Institute Of Standards And Technology (NIST), the use of security codes below 112 bits will not be allowed under the federal government ( source ). Google validated and incorporated the said encryption strength by the end of the year 2013. However, the current encryption keys are valid till the year 2030. Currently, Federal government departments and agencies, non-government entities, commercial businesses, and organizations use highest BIT RSA encryption to secure their sensitive information.

About RadCred

RadCred is an online marketplace that connects lenders and borrowers. Its USP lies in providing funds on personal loans for bad credit in less than 24 hours to its customers securely and instantly. The platform offers lenders which accept no credit check loans applications as well. To initiate the process, there are 3 easy steps to complete the application.



Since its inception, the marketplace has already served and helped millions worldwide. RadCred is also a member of the Online Lenders Alliance which ensures that its members follow a code of conduct and decorum by resorting to safe practices. Online Lenders Association (OLA) safeguards the interests and rights of the users to create a diverse and responsible marketplace. RadCred is based out of Burbank, California, that connects borrowers to industry’s top mortgage lenders at the best interest rates.

For more details, visit: radcred.com

Email: info@radcred.com

Disclaimer: RadCred is not a direct lender and is not involved in the loan process in any manner.