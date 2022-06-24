Mobile Healthcare Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 31% Through 2026

Mobile Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Mobile Healthcare Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mobile Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobile healthcare market share is expected to grow to $250.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.53%. Growing incidence of chronic diseases globally is significantly contributing to the mobile healthcare market growth.

The mobile healthcare market consists of sales of mobile healthcare products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which provide mobile healthcare. Mobile healthcare is a branch of electronic health, which is defined as public and medical health practice supported by mobile devices. These devices are utilized for collection and storage of patient information to obtain accurate results, which are used to diagnose and treat various medical conditions.

Global Mobile Healthcare Market Trends

Cloud based mobile health is the major trend gaining popularity in the mobile healthcare market. Cloud-based mobile healthcare uses cloud, mobile devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and personal digital assistants (PDAs), and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services and data collection. According to the mobile healthcare market analysis, cloud-based systems offer flexibility and reduced cost compared to traditional servers. Using cloud, patient information can be accessed by doctors from any location. Major players in cloud computing such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, also operate in the mHealth space. In June 2020, Chronometriq, a US-based leader in healthcare management, released MagicSeat, a virtual queue management system for clinics.

Global Mobile Healthcare Market Segments

The global mobile healthcare market is segmented:

By Device Type: Blood Glucose Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Hemodynamic Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Body and Temperature Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Others

By Service Type: Treatment Services, Diagnostic Services, Monitoring Services, Wellness and Fitness Solutions, Others

By Stake Holder: Mobile Operators, Healthcare Providers, Application/Content Players, Others

By Geography: The global mobile healthcare market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Mobile Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mobile healthcare global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global mobile healthcare global market, mobile healthcare market share, mobile healthcare global market segments and geographies, mobile healthcare global market players, mobile healthcare global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mobile healthcare market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mobile Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Apple Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Omron Corporation, athenahealth Inc, iHealth Labs Inc., AT&T, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Vodafone Group, Dexcom Inc., Masimo Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., AliveCor Inc, Nike Inc, BioTelemetry Inc., AgaMatrix Inc., Withings S.A., Telefonica S.A., SoftServe, and Google Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

