Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Outlook Is Being Shaped By Antibody Therapy

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market 2022 - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monoclonal antibody therapy is a major trend being followed to develop a short-term way to treat people with COVID-19. Monoclonal antibody therapy involves the infusion of monoclonal antibodies that are similar to the ones synthesized in the human body naturally in response to infection. These are designed in the laboratory to recognize a specific component of this virus and interfere with the virus activity that attaches and enters into human cells. According to the coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market research, in this approach of antibody therapy, researchers started isolating antibodies from recovering patients and identifying the best that can neutralize the virus and keeping it from replicating; they then produced these antibodies in bulk in the laboratory.

The continued outbreaks of COVID-19 are expected to contribute to the coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market growth during the forecast period. As there is no officially approved drug for COVID-19 therapy, the demand has risen significantly for repurposed drugs that are used for corona therapy. Therefore, these outbreaks will promote the growth of the coronavirus current therapy market.

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market size reached a value of nearly $23.47 billion in 2020. The global coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market share is expected to decline from $23.47 billion in 2020 to $2.35 billion in 2025 at a rate of -36.9%.

Major players covered in the global coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy industry are Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ipca Laboratories Limited, Zydus Cadila, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TBRC’s coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market analysis report is segmented by drug type into antiviral, monoclonal antibodies, corticosteroid, supplements, antimalarial, interferons, interleukin inhibitors, other anti-infective drugs, others, by end user into hospitals, clinics, home care, others.

