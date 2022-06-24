Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, VCOR, Reckless Endangerment and more
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3003603
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2022 12:27 hours
LOCATION: South Hill Rd, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Violation of Conditions of Release(x2), Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, False Information to a Police Officer, and Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Righley Jones
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VICTIM: Ronald Butler
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/23/2022 Troopers responded to a report of an altercation involving a firearm at a residence on South Hill Rd in Williamstown, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the victim and other witnesses. Investigation revealed that Jones had pointed a firearm at Butler. Jones was located at an address in Barre City shortly afterward. Jones was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Jones was later lodged on bail. Troopers were assisted on scene by Officers from the Barre City Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/24/2022 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility, St. Albans
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648