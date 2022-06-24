Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, VCOR, Reckless Endangerment and more

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A3003603

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2022 12:27 hours

LOCATION: South Hill Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Violation of Conditions of Release(x2), Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, False Information to a Police Officer, and Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Righley Jones

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

VICTIM: Ronald Butler

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/23/2022 Troopers responded to a report of an altercation involving a firearm at a residence on South Hill Rd in Williamstown, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the victim and other witnesses. Investigation revealed that Jones had pointed a firearm at Butler. Jones was located at an address in Barre City shortly afterward. Jones was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Jones was later lodged on bail. Troopers were assisted on scene by Officers from the Barre City Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/24/2022 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility, St. Albans

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov