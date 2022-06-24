EDDY ANDREWS LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE
Well-known copywriter Eddy Andrews has launched a new website allowing visitors to easily access his portfolio of work, make a request and give feedback.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr Andrews said the new website, which has the same web address as the previous one, was far more sophisticated, yet accessible.
“It has been done in-house, which means I saved money,” Eddy said.
“It has all the bells and whistles and better reflects industry standards of copywriting.
The new website is mobile-device friendly, is SSL secured, which means all data passed between the web server and browsers remains private, it has improved speed and page loading times and the navigation is clear.
“We’re aiming for an AA rating on accessibility for people with a vision impairment and the site can be translated into a range of languages at the click of a button.
“We wanted to get this site up and running as soon as possible, that means there will be a few bits and pieces which need a tweak over the coming weeks and months.
The six main buttons on the front page were chosen based on the six most common pages people visited. The menu was structured in a similar way, with priority given to how the user navigates the website and that structure can be changed as more user data is collected over the new few months.
“We’ll be updating this website on a continuous basis, and we’ll be using customer feedback and experiences to do this.
“So if you have a suggestion please let us know by submitting your feedback via the website.”
Eddy Andrews said the new website was a major improvement on the existing service and it was a transformation of the way in which customers can access his copywriting services.
“For many people it will be the only way in which they engage with the business, so it is the only means through which we can represent what we do and how we do it.”
Several new features of the website will be launched in the coming weeks.
