SB 0577 of 2021
MICHIGAN, June 24 - Tobacco: other; age of majority act; modify. Amends sec. 3 of 1971 PA 79 (MCL 722.53). TIE BAR WITH: HB 6108'22, HB 6109'22, SB 0576'21, SB 0720'21
Last Action: 6/23/2022 - received on 06/23/2022
