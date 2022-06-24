“The Remembering Tree” Acquired by Tangled Tree Publishing, Supernatural Suspense Releasing Worldwide October 2022
The Remembering Tree Never Forgets”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is excited to announce the publication of Ridgefield, Washington-based author HR Mason and her latest novel "The Remembering Tree". Publishing simultaneously in ebook and softcover editions, releasing October 1st, 2022, under their Tangled Tree imprint, “the darker, twisted side of Hot Tree Publishing.”
"HR Mason is a wonderful storyteller. 'The Remembering Tree' grabbed my attention from the beginning and continued to hold it all the way until the end,” said Tangled Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. With themes of hope and family ties, readers will be captivated by the world created in Beacon Shores, a tiny coastal town on the Washington shore.
"Not only is 'The Remembering Tree an interesting story, but HR Mason's style of writing is also so engaging, it was easy to get sucked into this world of Braucherei. HR Mason has a wonderful ability to weave elements of the past into the story seamlessly. It never feels forced or distracting, and this one is no exception," says Tangled Tree's marketing rep, Donna Pemberton.
“Standing to her feet, the mother held her hands above the spot where she had buried both the box and the seeds. She began to sing. The little girl had heard her mother’s strange songs many times, and she knew most of them by heart. This one, however, was new. She listened closely as the unfamiliar words fell from her mother’s lips. All at once, the mother focused her gaze on the burial spot. Both of her daughters did the same. The younger one caught her breath as a small, green sprout began to emerge from the dirt. The sprout continued to grow, and within seconds, the trunk of a tree began to form.” - from "The Remembering Tree"
"The Remembering Tree" will have you on the edge of your seat wondering what will happen next. It speaks to the hope and resilience in each of us, and the ability to withstand hardships. It shows us the importance of family—the ones we know, as well as the ones who came before us.
About the author: Best-selling author HR Mason is an Ohio girl transplanted into the Pacific Northwest. She is a homeschooling mom of three daughters, wife of one mailman, and a people-watching introvert who can be found hiding in the nearest corner. Learn more at heidireneemason.com. Read excerpts of "Daughters of the Sea" at heidireneemason.com.
