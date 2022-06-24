Healthie to Use Edamam’s Food Database API for Its Telehealth Platform

Healthie leverages Edamam's Food Database API to help people analyze and log foods they eat. Edamam's Food Database API provides access to full nutrition, diet, and allergen data for over 900,000 foods.

Healthie integrates the Edamam API to deliver nutrition data and facts to customers using its platform.

Healthie truly leverages our capabilities in delivering real-time, highly accurate nutrition data and their mission is fully aligned with ours in aiming to extend healthspan by eating better.” — Victor Penev

NEW YORK, NY, US, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthie, a software company that offers EHR, coaching, and engagement tools to digital health companies has chosen Edamam, a leading provider of nutrition data and solutions, to power the food and nutrition data for the food logging and meal planning portion of its platform. Notably, Healthie is integrating Edamam’s Food Database API to deliver real time nutrition data to customers.

Organizations that use Healthie believe in the power of prevention and long-term care, and recognize the importance of food as a key component of a lifestyle that can minimize and treat chronic conditions. Healthie’s platform empowers businesses to offer comprehensive, longitudinal care for employees, health systems, insurance companies, and D2C healthcare offerings.

“We chose to partner with Edamam because they offer the most accurate and broad nutrition data in a scalable format via easy to integrate APIs.,” explained Erica Jain, Healthie’s Co-Founder and CEO. “With this integration, our customers can enable our nutrient database feature and allow their clients to search and log their foods, enabling a healthcare professional to have an informed conversation with the client.”

“Healthie truly leverages our capabilities in delivering real-time, highly accurate nutrition data and their mission is fully aligned with ours in aiming to extend healthspan by eating better,” added Victor Penev, Edamam’s Founder and CEO.

Edamam offers its nutrition data solutions via APIs and as licensed datasets. In addition to its Food Database API, Edamam also offers a Recipe Search API and a Nutrition Analysis API. All APIs leverage a large database of 5 million recipes and 1 million foods, analyzed and tagged for all nutrients, allergens, 40+ lifestyle diets, 200+ chronic conditions, meal type, dish type, cuisine, CO2 impact and much more.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer for their clients the perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, The Food Network, The New York Times, Microsoft and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

About Healthie

Healthie is a comprehensive software that serves as the underlying infrastructure for digital health organizations of all sizes that seek to offer best-in-class, customizable experiences and scale a provider network for longitudinal care delivery. Healthie offers a fully brandable web and mobile platform and an API layer for Onboarding, Booking, Engagement, and EHR capabilities. We also offer a built-in marketplace of business and clinical integrations used by our organizations. Healthie enables the next generation of healthcare builders to avoid recreating the wheel to launch and scale engaging healthcare experiences to improve outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.gethealthie.com