Latest Book from Bestselling Author Becca Seymour Now Available
Pride Romance that Challenges Bigotry and Celebrates Love is Love. Gay Romance "Rules, Schmules!" Releases June 29, 2022.
So much more than a sweet gay romance.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author of the bestselling True Blue series, Becca Seymour, launches a new book titled “Rules, Schmules!,” releasing June 29th, 2022, wrapping up Pride Month. This title is now available for purchase on Amazon.
— Becca Seymour
Published under the banner of Rainbow Tree Publishing, the new book promises a sweet and witty gay romance between two college students--one who is fabulously out and proud, the other a closeted basketball player with aspirations of going pro. “Since meeting Kieran, my first, second, and admittedly third impressions of him have changed radically. Not surprising, since he was a prize D during at least two of those encounters. What I should be doing is running from the college basketball star who checks so many of my dream-guy boxes. But do you know how hard it is to find a hot guy who’s as smart as he is talented?” Fans of LGBTQ+ romances will undoubtedly be eager for the romantic escapism and the tease of the popular “opposites attract” trope.
"Having embraced my twink identity when I was sixteen, and with hours of practice turning insults into a part of me that I embrace and love, I’m no stranger to hostility or acting up or out. Not that it can’t be exhausting. Heck, it’s the reason I didn’t pursue drama. Putting on a performance in everyday life was a drain, so studying it as well would have pushed me over the edge. " – from "Rules, Schmules!"
This full-length novel is set in small-town Georgia and features a feisty twink and a closeted basketball player as they tackle challenging stereotypes. However, the drama will also lead to some sweet moments between the two men which will surely tug at any reader’s heartstrings.
But this story is much more than a sweet romance. It delves into the harsh realities of dealing with homophobia and the fear of coming out for professional athletes in America.
“The notion of 'compulsory heterosexuality' for professional athletes is rife and debilitating,” said Becca Seymour, author of “Thicker Than Water.” “I wanted to write an upbeat, fun romance that not only challenges systematic homophobia but also creates an 'ideal" world of athletes who empower and support their friends,” she added.
"When their paths cross at a college party and sparks fly, it looks as though all the best-laid plans and rules mean absolutely nothing. You will love Rules, Schmules! if you crave opposites attract, hidden relationships, and steamy chemistry," said bookstagrammar Bookish.jka
“Rules, Schmules!” is now available for order on Amazon at https://readerlinks.com/l/2559195
Visit Becca Seymour’s website to learn more about the author and explore her backlist here https://beccaseymour.com/
