Bay View Analytics and Canadian Digital Learning Research Association publish the national digital learning report

Survey results for offerings at respondent institution for Winter 2022 Bay View Analytics

Latest Canadian digital learning report shows the lessons that institutions have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic

The landscape of Canadian post-secondary education is changing, and most institutions do not intend to return to their pre-pandemic ways.” — Dr. Nicole Johnson

OAKLAND, CA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay View Analytics is pleased to have partnered with the Canadian Digital Learning Research Association / Association canadienne de recherche sur la formation en ligne (CDLRA/ACRFL) on their latest national report, "Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.” This year’s report explores the profound and lasting impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on post-secondary education in Canada.

"The pandemic has brought online and digital learning issues to the forefront of institutional conversations," noted Dr. Nicole Johnson, CDLRA/ACRFL Executive Director. “The landscape of Canadian post-secondary education is changing, and most institutions do not intend to return to their pre-pandemic ways. The likely shift toward greater online and hybrid offerings allows in-depth explorations of teaching and assessment practices to develop flexible, accessible, and quality educational experiences for the future, regardless of delivery mode."

The findings from the 2021 National Survey highlight a number of the lessons learned; among them:

• Faculty and students hold varying preferences for teaching and learning, whether fully in-person, fully remote, or somewhere in between; multiple modes of course delivery are needed.

• While flexible modes of course delivery can foster accessibility, the pandemic has made it clear that while online learning breaks down barriers for some students, it creates obstacles for others.

• Feedback from students indicates that the greatest demand is for various forms of hybrid learning, where there is a mix of online and in-person learning.

• Faculty and students need support as new practices for incorporating educational technologies and digital resources emerge.

• Online assessment for courses has been a challenging and contentious issue throughout the pandemic.

These results are based on data collected in several waves in the spring and fall of 2021, and provide a representative sample of colleges and universities across all provinces and all sizes of Canadian publicly-funded post-secondary institutions.

The full report, in English and French, is available on the CDLRA/ACRFL website at: http://www.cdlra-acrfl.ca/publications/



CDLRA/ACRFL, begun in 2017, conducts the only pan-Canadian examination of online and digital learning in Canada. Bay View Analytics has been a critical part of this project from the beginning, designing and administering the surveys, conducting analysis, and writing reports.



About Canadian Digital Learning Research Association / Association canadienne de recherche sur la formation en ligne (CDLRA/ACRFL)

The CDLRA/ACRFL is Canada’s top research body for tracking the development of online and digital learning in public post-secondary institutions. A non-profit corporation, the Canadian Digital Learning Research Association (CDLRA) conducts applied research to advance knowledge about digital learning strategies, policies, and practices in close collaboration with Canadian post-secondary institutions and affiliated organizations.

About Bay View Analytics

Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm focusing on survey design, implementation, and analysis. Formerly known as the Babson Survey Research Group, the scope of Bay View Analytics’ consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been conducting research and publishing annual reports on the state of online education in U.S. higher education for thirteen years. Visit www.bayviewanalytics.com for more information or contact us at info@bayviewanalytics.com.