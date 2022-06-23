Submit Release
$450 Million Drawdown of New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our thirteenth drawdown of arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine’s defense since August 2021, of up to $450 million. This authorization will bring total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to more than $6.1 billion since Russia launched its brutal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The steady flow of U.S. security assistance, and that from our coalition of more than 40 Allies and partners, continues to bolster Ukraine’s defenses, improve its ability to defend its sovereign territory, and secure hard-fought victories on the battlefield. We have imposed swift and severe sanctions on Russia’s economy and the elite of President Putin’s regime. We have enhanced NATO’s ability to deter and defend against any aggression by Russia on its Eastern Flank. And we will continue to deliver crucial military capabilities to Ukraine’s brave defenders.

Ukraine is standing strong. We continue to stand united with Ukraine.

