Ramp closures scheduled at the Pearl harbor Interchange for pavement marking work

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of full ramp closures scheduled at the Pearl Harbor Interchange on weekdays, beginning Tuesday, July 5, through Friday, Aug. 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., for the installations of pavement markers and rumble strips. The following ramps will be closed.

Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction.

Joint Base PHH offramp from Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction.

Eastbound Nimitz Highway onramp from the Pearl Harbor Gate. One side will be closed at a time.

Electronic message boards will be posted with alternate routes and closure information. TheBus and first responders have been notified of no access during closure times. To view our weekly closure list, please view our website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. All work is weather permitting.

