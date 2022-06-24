Denver Real Estate Broker Adopts Controversial Discount Business Model
Colorado's Jane Pearson has had her eye on a 1 Percent Lists franchise for a while now. Her main interest: How this model saves clients so much money.
I love how this brokerage model is so in tune with the times, opting to leverage technology over antiquated Real Estate processes increasing the marketing exposure and bottom line for our clients.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jane Pearson is one of the newest national owners of a 1 Percent Lists discount real estate brokerage franchise, located in Denver Colorado. Why 1 Percent Lists? "Because it saves people so much money!", says Jane.
— Jane Pearson, Realtor
1 Percent Lists has become a major disruptor in the real estate market, gaining traction nationwide, as one of the country's fastest growing real estate companies. What makes 1 Percent Lists such a controversial market disruptor? Most real estate agents out there are trained, literally ingrained in their brains, not to accept a commission of lower than 6% - three percent to the seller's agent and three percent to the buyer's agent. Agents don't like to admit that they already discount their services, but it's true. Almost everyone does, they just don't want to tell you they do. Then when a business model opens up that offers a better deal because we've structured the company that way, those same people get all up in arms. "The drama doesn't bother me," says Jane. "I'm in it to save my clients money, to offer a better service for a better price, and to help homeowners keep more of their equity in their pocket. I don't need to charge them $20,000 for representation. There's a better way."
Seeing that times are changing, Jane began to consider shifting business models within the last two years. She became intrigued with 1 Percent Lists and, once she realized that no offices were yet open in Colorado, Jane opted to become the first owner, opening her branch office in 2022, serving the greater Denver Metropolitan Area. She has worked diligently to assemble a team of agents who are also capable of providing first-class service, and a commission that allows them more flexibility and potential savings. Forget any controversy other agents have with the 1 Percent Lists model, there are homes to buy and sell, and there is plenty of money to be saved on all sides.
"Saving money is what it's all about, " says Jane. A two percent savings on a half-million-dollar home translates to an easy ten grand for her clients. That's money that can be used for incentives, flexibility in pricing, or just more money in the pocket for the client. There are so many options that wiggle room will allow for. "I've been doing this for a long time," Jane affirms, "My fiduciary responsibility to my clients compells me to consider the commission as a tool that can be used to serve the client's best interests better." Her experience in these matters runs deep.
Although 1 Percent Lists may be a newcomer to Denver, Colorado's Front Range has been Jane's home for more than 25 years. She is an experienced Realtor, having helped hundreds of clients buy or sell their homes since 2015. Through her involvement in countless real estate transactions, she has developed keen and sharp contract negotiation, transaction, and marketing skills that help to deliver a seamless experience to her clients. Her areas of expertise include residential, investment, and like-kind exchange (1031) properties. Her attention to detail, having served almost the years as a Transaction Coordinator, honed her skills in getting contracts to the table, correct, the first time. All this positioned Jane as the expert her colleagues often sought out for counsel.
"Helping people is my love," Jane admits. Being a 1 Percent Lists franchise owner is a win/win for Denver as a whole. Jane is currently embarking on an educational campaign to let homeowners know that the myths surrounding a discount real estate brokerage may not always be true. "Yes, while some discount brokers make it their model to cut services in lieu of cost-savings, I love the fact that 1 Percent Lists doesn't work that way," she says. Really, it's a decision the market should make. Is there a place for a discount real estate brokerage in Denver? Time will tell, but if you ask Jane Pearson, she'll tell you there is, and to either get with the times or move out of the way.
Jane Pearson
1 Percent Lists Mile High
+1 720-926-8174
jane@1percentlists.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook