Denver Real Estate Broker Adopts Controversial Discount Business Model

Jane Pearson, Realtor - 1 Percent Lists Mile High

Colorado's Jane Pearson has had her eye on a 1 Percent Lists franchise for a while now. Her main interest: How this model saves clients so much money.

I love how this brokerage model is so in tune with the times, opting to leverage technology over antiquated Real Estate processes increasing the marketing exposure and bottom line for our clients.” — Jane Pearson, Realtor