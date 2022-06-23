I-30 Frontage Road Work, FM 989 Bridge Replacement Approved

Plans to construct one-way frontage roads along Interstate 30 from FM 3419 to FM 989/Kings Highway were approved in June by TxDOT. Plans also include replacing and widening the FM 989 bridge over Interstate 30 and widening FM 989 from I-30 north frontage road to Gibson Lane.

“This project will reconstruct existing frontage roads and fill in gaps in the frontage road system to accommodate conversion from two-way to one-way operations between FM 3419 and FM 989,” said Texarkana area engineer Tommy Bruce. “A turnaround bridge will also be constructed on the east side of the FM 3419 bridge over I-30, west of the Texarkana city limits.”



The new FM 989 bridge over I-30 will be widened and meet new vertical clearance requirements of 18.5 feet. Currently the bridge clearance is over 16 feet. “The new road will be a five-lane section consisting of one 12-foot-wide inside lane in each direction, one 14-foot-wide outside shared-use lane in each direction and a 16-foot flush median,” said TxDOT Atlanta District director of construction Kimberly Garner. “The shared-use lane will accommodate both motorists and cyclists. For pedestrians, we will have six-foot-wide sidewalks on each side,” Garner said. The FM 989 roadway from the I-30 north frontage road to Gibson Lane will also be widened from two lanes to four lanes. In addition, another turnaround will be built at the FM 989 bridge. “The east side turnaround over I-30 at FM 989 will remain in place and a west side turnaround will be constructed,” Garner said.



Longview Bridge & Road, LTD. of Longview was awarded the contract with a bid of $58,800,539.



Work on the project is expected to begin in August and take about three years to complete.



A link to a map of this project is available.

This project is one of multiple projects on the I-30 corridor in Bowie County. For more information visit TxDOT's webpage.