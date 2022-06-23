Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement on FDA Order Removing JUUL Products from U.S. Market

Attorney General William Tong

06/23/2022

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today released the following statement applauding a U.S. Food and Drug Administration order removing JUUL products from the U.S. market.

“JUUL created a generation of nicotine addicts with its kid-friendly flavors and targeted marketing. I have repeatedly urged the FDA to adopt strong restrictions on e-cigarettes. This order is a bombshell, and we are reviewing its full scope. Connecticut is currently leading a bipartisan, multistate investigation into JUUL labs regarding the company’s marketing and sales practices, including targeting of youth, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device. It would be premature to comment on how this order may impact our investigation,” said Attorney General Tong.

