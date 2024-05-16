Cannabis Packaging and Labeling Available in TAP

The Packaging and Labeling application is available for wholesalers and for retailers for submission on the TransAction Portal (TAP).

Prior to selling, offering for sale, or transferring marijuana or marijuana product that is for ultimate sale to a consumer or registered cardholder, a licensee or license applicant shall submit and receive approval from the department for packaging, labeling, and exit package applications. Licensees are required to follow the labeling and packaging rules, as it is their responsibility to know, understand, and operate within the rules.

The rules can be found in ARM 42.39.314 to ARM 42.39.322.

After packaging or labeling has been approved, the licensee needs not to reapply for label, package, or exit packaging approval as long as no changes are made to the items post CCD approval.

Applicants will be allowed to select and affirm the use of generic labels/packages. If the applicant submits a generic label/package application, there is no fee associated with that item on the application, nor will an attachment of the label/packaging (photos or accurate renderings) be required.

Custom (non-generic) application fees:

• Custom label–$25 per label

• Custom package–$10 per package

• Exit package–$10 per package

Please reference the Packaging and Labeling Guide(s) and the TAP Submission Guide for additional

information:

• Labeling and Packaging Guide for Non-Wholesale Marijuana and Marijuana Products

• Wholesale Packaging and Labeling Guide

• TAP Package and Label Submission Guide

If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to contact a CCD Education

Specialist at (406) 444-0596 or by email at DORCCDEducation@mt.gov