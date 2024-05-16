Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,966 in the last 365 days.

Cannabis Packaging and Labeling Available in TAP

The Packaging and Labeling application is available for wholesalers and for retailers for submission on the TransAction Portal (TAP).

Prior to selling, offering for sale, or transferring marijuana or marijuana product that is for ultimate sale to a consumer or registered cardholder, a licensee or license applicant shall submit and receive approval from the department for packaging, labeling, and exit package applications. Licensees are required to follow the labeling and packaging rules, as it is their responsibility to know, understand, and operate within the rules.

The rules can be found in ARM 42.39.314 to ARM 42.39.322.

After packaging or labeling has been approved, the licensee needs not to reapply for label, package, or exit packaging approval as long as no changes are made to the items post CCD approval.

Applicants will be allowed to select and affirm the use of generic labels/packages. If the applicant submits a generic label/package application, there is no fee associated with that item on the application, nor will an attachment of the label/packaging (photos or accurate renderings) be required.

Custom (non-generic) application fees:

• Custom label–$25 per label
• Custom package–$10 per package
• Exit package–$10 per package

Please reference the Packaging and Labeling Guide(s) and the TAP Submission Guide for additional
information:

Labeling and Packaging Guide for Non-Wholesale Marijuana and Marijuana Products
Wholesale Packaging and Labeling Guide
TAP Package and Label Submission Guide

If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to contact a CCD Education
Specialist at (406) 444-0596 or by email at DORCCDEducation@mt.gov

You just read:

Cannabis Packaging and Labeling Available in TAP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more