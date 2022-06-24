SUPERNATURAL THRILLER, THE DESECRATED - DEBUT NOVEL BY JOHN GRAY
Cover Reveal and Pre-Order Link for THE DESECRATED by John Gray, creator of the Hit TV Series, GHOST WHISPERER
The eagerly anticipated debut novel, THE DESECRATED by writer, director John Gray will be released on July 12, 2022 by Ellysian Press.
— Jay Bonansinga, Author - THE WALKING DEAD: THE RISE OF THE GOVERNOR
A sneak peek of the cover is now available as well as a Pre-Order Link for Amazon. The page-turning horror novel, which centers around an ancient curse, a haunted morgue and mysterious murders, has already received advance praise by such acclaimed authors as Jay Bonansinga, James P. Blaylock, Harlan Coben and Lisa Gardner. THE DESECRATED will be available in paperback and e-book through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, as well as major online booksellers.
About The Desecrated
Hauntings. Disappearing corpses. A terrifying curse.
None of those are in Jennifer Shelby’s job description when she joins the night shift at the NYC Morgue. She just wants a quiet place to regroup after dropping out of college.
She also hadn’t planned on babysitting a British superstar.
Trevor Pryce has been sentenced to community service at the morgue. His charm and love for macabre, practical jokes irritate Jennifer equally. And put him at the top of her list of suspects when things turn deadly serious.
Jennifer doubts her own sanity when she starts to see the impossible. Corpses move. They sit up. They try to speak. The visions plaguing Jennifer begin to manifest outside the morgue as well. She feels like there’s nowhere to hide as the murders and mutilated bodies pile up. But she finds an unlikely ally.
As the hauntings become more shocking, Jennifer and Trevor join forces to uncover the truth. What they find is dark and malignant. And the trap they fall into threatens to close over them forever.
Praise for The Desecrated by John Gray
“John Gray announces himself as a major voice in modern literary horror with his debut novel The Desecrated. Surgically precise suspense, breakneck pacing, and a brilliant narrative arc that gets under the reader's skin are all in full force here. At the heart of this tale, though, is a taboo that spans generations and asks big questions about death, life, good, evil, and all the scary stuff in between. A remarkable debut, and highly recommended.”
—Jay Bonansinga, New York Times bestselling author of THE WALKING DEAD: THE RISE of the GOVERNOR
“John Gray's The Desecrated is a spine tingling page turner.”
—Harlan Coben, #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author
“This is a hell of a book. I was dragged in on the first page and couldn’t get out again. The writing is both spare and rich – a character-driven horror/crime thriller, set in a Gothically-authentic New York City.”
—James P. Blaylock, World Fantasy Award-Winning Author, Co-Founder of the Modern Steampunk Genre
“Suspense and horror fans will love this deeply atmospheric thriller that twists and turns its way to a shocking end!”
—Lisa Gardner, New York Times bestselling author of ONE STEP TOO FAR
“A realistic look at the darker side of human nature . . . a compelling horror story.”
—Kirkus Reviews
About John Gray
Brooklyn born John Gray is an award-winning writer-director-producer of films and television, and the creator of the long-running TV series, GHOST WHISPERER. He has written and directed many feature films and movies for television, including WHITE IRISH DRINKERS, starring Stephen Lang and Karen Allen, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival; MARTIN AND LEWIS, starring Sean Hayes and Jeremy Northam; the Emmy® nominated A PLACE FOR ANNIE, with Sissy Spacek; the Emmy® nominated mini-series HAVEN with Natasha Richardson and Anne Bancroft; HELTER SKELTER, and many others.
Gray has directed dozens of episodes of broadcast and cable series, including multiple episodes of the NBC series GRIMM, and was also the producing director of the CBS series RECKLESS. Gray’s acclaimed short films have played and are currently playing in film festivals all over the world including FRENCH KISS, which has also notched 6.3 million views to date on YouTube.
He is married to writer-filmmaker Melissa Jo Peltier, and they make their home in New York and Cape Cod MA.
THE DESECRATED is his debut novel.
Follow him on Twitter @JThomasGray, or Instagram @bayrdge and visit johngrayofficial.com.
Maer Wilson
Ellysian Press
