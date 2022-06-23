Chick-fil-A Enterprise Innovation Guru to Release Book on Innovation
“6Ps of Essential Innovation: Create the Culture and Capabilities of a Resilient Innovation Organization” to launch June 27
‘6Ps of Essential Innovation’ is a clear, useful roadmap for successful innovation.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-time Chick-fil-A Inc. Enterprise Innovation Lead Michael McCathren will release his new book, “6Ps of Essential Innovation: Create the Culture and Capabilities of a Resilient Innovation Organization,” on June 27 via Ripples Media LLC. The book will be available via Amazon, as well as through traditional bookstores and other major book distributors.
— Harvard Business School Baker Scholar & innovation expert Scott D. Anthony
A masterclass in innovation, “6Ps of Essential Innovation” is research-backed and provides actionable information and insight from one of today’s most accomplished and experienced leaders and teachers in the space. The book uncovers the innovation shortcomings endemic in many corporate cultures and lays out every step in the path to becoming a resilient, innovative organization.
McCathren begins the book by profiling each of the six essential “Ps” through research, case studies and applications: Perception, People, Philosophy, Process, Place and Permanence. In section two, he dives deeper into two ‘super-skills’ of truly impactful innovation leaders: how to become an authority on asking great questions and spot future growth opportunities. The book also includes practical exercises throughout to help readers craft a full blueprint for their role and organization.
“‘6Ps of Essential Innovation’ is a clear, useful roadmap for successful innovation,” Harvard Business School Baker Scholar, innovation expert and author Scott D. Anthony said. “Highly recommend.”
McCathren, a 30-year restaurant veteran with experience in operations, supply chain, finance and marketing in the quick casual and fast-food segments, has worked and consulted for companies including la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafes, Kmart Corp., Applebee's Restaurants LLC, Genghis Grill LLC, J.M. Huber Corp., Operation Mobilization and more.
Today, he leads Chick-fil-A’s enterprise innovation team in the privately-held company’s Innovation & New Ventures group after joining the company nearly 20 years ago as a regional marketing consultant. In addition, McCathren teaches Innovation Management in the professional MBA program as an adjunct professor in the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia and holds a Master of Science degree in Innovation from Northeastern University in Boston.
For more information about the book or McCathren, please visit essential-innovation.com.
