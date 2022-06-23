King Joins Bipartisan Legislation to Support Hiring of Military Spouses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is cosponsoring bipartisan legislation to help military spouses find employment. The Military Spouse Hiring Act would incentivize small businesses to hire military spouses by expanding the Work Opportunity Tax Credit program to include those married to servicemembers.

“America’s military spouses make immense personal sacrifices to support their partners – including, oftentimes, setting aside their own careers,” said Senator King. “As our nation grapples with a worker shortage, Congress needs to make it more attractive for short-staffed small businesses to hire these talented and patriotic Americans. The bipartisan Military Spouse Hiring Act will help the spouses of servicemembers find fulfilling, good-paying jobs regardless of where their partner is stationed and strengthen America’s commitment to our military families.”

Military spouses experience unemployment rates substantially higher than the national rate, and two thirds of employed active duty military spouses report underemployment. Frequent moves often stall military spouses’ upward career progression and force them to find new jobs. The Military Spouse Hiring Act would address the issue by expanding the Work Opportunity Tax Credit program – which incentivizes employers to hire individuals who experience unique employment barriers – to include military spouses. A summary of the legislation is available here.

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator King has worked to fulfill America’s commitment to our servicemembers and their families. He recently introduced the Military Spouse Employment Act, which provides federal agencies clear authority to hire military spouses who already want to serve their country in fully remote positions. Last week, King also celebrated passage of the PACT Act, which will expand VA benefits eligibility to support veterans exposed to toxic hazards like burn pits and Agent Orange.