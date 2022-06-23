Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,455 in the last 365 days.

Province launches seniors’ food support program

CANADA, June 23 - Low-income Island seniors age 65 and older who are facing food insecurity due to rising inflation can now apply for a one-time grocery card of $100.

Registration will be accepted online at Seniors Food Support Program. Print applications are also available online and can be returned to any provincial Social Program office. If required, applicants can dial 2-1-1 for assistance completing online applications. 

“We know that Island seniors are often on a fixed income and with the rising costs of food and fuel, may have a more challenging time accessing healthy nutritious food at local grocery stores. Every little bit helps. This new support, along with other provincial government inflationary programs will help to ensure people’s basic needs are met.”

- Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Registration opens today and will remain open until August 26, 2022. 

Media contact: 
Rebecca Gass
Senior Communications Officer 
Social Development and Housing 
rjgass@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Province launches seniors’ food support program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.