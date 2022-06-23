Province launches seniors’ food support program

CANADA, June 23 - Low-income Island seniors age 65 and older who are facing food insecurity due to rising inflation can now apply for a one-time grocery card of $100.

Registration will be accepted online at Seniors Food Support Program. Print applications are also available online and can be returned to any provincial Social Program office. If required, applicants can dial 2-1-1 for assistance completing online applications.

“We know that Island seniors are often on a fixed income and with the rising costs of food and fuel, may have a more challenging time accessing healthy nutritious food at local grocery stores. Every little bit helps. This new support, along with other provincial government inflationary programs will help to ensure people’s basic needs are met.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Registration opens today and will remain open until August 26, 2022.

Media contact:

Rebecca Gass

Senior Communications Officer

Social Development and Housing

rjgass@gov.pe.ca