Secretary Gorbea Reminds Candidates of Next Week's Declaration of Candidacy Filing Period

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding candidates seeking elected office in the State of Rhode Island that they must file a Declaration of Candidacy form during next week's Declaration of Candidacy filing period in order to appear on this year's ballot. Candidates may file the required form on June 27th, 28th, and 29th.

"As Secretary of State, I am committed to engaging and empowering all Rhode Islanders to play an active role in our state's future," said Secretary Gorbea. "I applaud those residents of our state with an interest in entering public service, and I encourage all of those preparing to run for office to explore vote.ri.gov for resources and information about being a candidate."

Individuals looking to declare their candidacy for elected office may complete the online form and then print it out. The completed form must then be signed and delivered in person or mailed. All Declaration of Candidacy forms must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29th.

Candidates for federal and statewide public office must file their declaration of candidacy at the Department of State's Elections Division at 148 West River Street, Providence. Candidates for the General Assembly, local public office, state party committee office, and local party committee office must file their declaration of candidacy at the local board of canvassers in the city or town where they are registered to vote.

For more information about declaring your candidacy, determining eligibility, or other questions about elections and voting in Rhode Island, please visit the Voter Information Center on the Department of State's website or call the Elections Division at (401) 222-2340 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

###

PROVIDENCE, RI – La Secretaria de Estado Nellie M. Gorbea les recuerda a los candidatos que aspiran postularse para algún cargo electivo en el Estado de Rhode Island que deben presentar sus formularios de Declaraciones de Candidatura durante el periodo de Presentación de las Declaraciones de Candidatura la próxima semana para poder ser incluidos en las papeletas de votación de este año. Los candidatos deben presentar sus formularios el 27, 28 y 29 de junio.

"Como Secretaria de Estado, estoy comprometida en involucrar y empoderar a todos los habitantes de Rhode Island a desempeñar un papel activo en el futuro de nuestro estado", dijo la Secretaria Gorbea. "Aplaudo a aquellos habitantes de nuestro estado quienes tienen el interés de participar en el servicio público y animo a todos los que se están preparando para postularse a un cargo público que visiten vote.ri.gov para encontrar recursos e información sobre cómo ser un candidato".

Aquellas personas que desean declarar sus candidaturas para un cargo electivo deben completar el formulario en nuestro sitio web y luego imprimirlo. El formulario completado debe ser firmado y entregado en persona o enviado por correo postal. Todos los formularios de Declaraciones de Candidatura deben ser recibidos a más tardar el miércoles 29 de junio a las 4:00 p.m.

Los candidatos para cargos electivos federales y cargos del ejecutivo estatal deben presentar sus declaraciones de candidatura en la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado en 148 West River Street, Providence. Los candidatos para la Asamblea General, cargos electivos municipales, cargos electivos al comité estatal del partido deben presentar sus declaraciones de candidatura en la junta local de elecciones del ayuntamiento local donde se encuentren inscritos para votar.

Para más información acerca de cómo presentar su declaración de candidatura, sobre la elegibilidad para postularse para un cargo electivo, o sobre alguna otra pregunta acerca de las elecciones y las votaciones en Rhode Island, por favor visite el Centro de Información para Votantes en el sitio web del Departamento de Estado o llame a la División de Elecciones al (401) 222- 2340 durante los días de semana de 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

###