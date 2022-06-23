Drug Screening Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.1%, Market Trend – Increased government funding for drug screening

Rise in the number of drug abuse incidences and implementation of stringent regulations are projected to drive the drug screening market during the forecast period. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the consumption of alcohol and illegal substances and stringent regulations in developing as well as developed regions are among the major driving factors for the drug screening market. Rise in the number of accidents caused by high consumption of alcohol is creating the demand for drug screening. Drug screening is a method used for detection of drugs in urine, blood, or other samples. It is commonly carried out in workplaces as pre-employment testing for individuals and athletes. Advancements in technology of drug screening and surge in the application of drug screening devices among various end-users are fueling the market. The governments have increased funding for the development of drug testing programs, which is likely to augment the market in the near future. However, ban on the consumption of drugs and alcohol in developing countries is restraining the drug screening market in these countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the drug screening sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall drug screening industry. The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the drug screening market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the drug screening market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the drug screening market.

Key Highlights of Report

In May 2020, Psychemedics Corporation launched a vaping panel to detect the use of nicotine, marijuana, and Cannabidiol (CBD). This test helps businesses and schools detect the presence of any drugs ingested by any means. It is specifically designed to combat the e-cigarette trend among youngsters.

Breathalyzers are used to estimate the content of alcohol from the breath. The product witnesses high demand as it is easy to acquire, it gives accurate results, and the test can be conducted from anywhere.

Breath samples have also been observed to offer various advantages for drug screening, as they are less intrusive, less invasive, and less time-consuming as compared to urine or blood samples

The workplace end-use segment held the largest market share in 2019, as several companies observe a strict random drug test policy to maintain a safe working environment and enhance productivity. Several professional sporting events also conduct drug screening to prevent cheating.

North America held the largest share of the global drug screening market in the year 2019. Increased incidence of drug abuse in the region and implementation of regulations permitting drug screening are likely to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global drug screening market based on product and service, sample type, end-user, and region as follows:

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Drug Screening Products

Analytical Instruments

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography Instruments

Breathalyzers

Fuel-cell Breathalyzers

Semiconductor Breathalyzers

Other Breathalyzers

Rapid Testing Devices

Urine Testing Devices

Drug Testing Cups

Dip Cards

Drug Testing Cassettes

Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables

Assay Kits

Sample Collection Tubes

Calibrators & Controls

Other Consumables

Drug Screening Services

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Urine Samples

Hair Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Other Samples

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Workplaces

Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies

Drug Testing Laboratories

Drug Treatment Centers

Hospitals

Pain Management Centers

Individual Users

Schools & Colleges

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Drug Screening market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Drug Screening market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Drug Screening market.

Radical Highlights of the Drug Screening Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Drug Screening market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Drug Screening market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

