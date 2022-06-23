Drug Screening Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027
Market Size – USD 3.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.1%, Market Trend – Increased government funding for drug screening
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the consumption of alcohol and illegal substances and stringent regulations in developing as well as developed regions are among the major driving factors for the drug screening market. Rise in the number of accidents caused by high consumption of alcohol is creating the demand for drug screening. Drug screening is a method used for detection of drugs in urine, blood, or other samples. It is commonly carried out in workplaces as pre-employment testing for individuals and athletes. Advancements in technology of drug screening and surge in the application of drug screening devices among various end-users are fueling the market. The governments have increased funding for the development of drug testing programs, which is likely to augment the market in the near future. However, ban on the consumption of drugs and alcohol in developing countries is restraining the drug screening market in these countries.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the drug screening sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall drug screening industry. The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the drug screening market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the drug screening market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the drug screening market.
Key Highlights of Report
In May 2020, Psychemedics Corporation launched a vaping panel to detect the use of nicotine, marijuana, and Cannabidiol (CBD). This test helps businesses and schools detect the presence of any drugs ingested by any means. It is specifically designed to combat the e-cigarette trend among youngsters.
Breathalyzers are used to estimate the content of alcohol from the breath. The product witnesses high demand as it is easy to acquire, it gives accurate results, and the test can be conducted from anywhere.
Breath samples have also been observed to offer various advantages for drug screening, as they are less intrusive, less invasive, and less time-consuming as compared to urine or blood samples
The workplace end-use segment held the largest market share in 2019, as several companies observe a strict random drug test policy to maintain a safe working environment and enhance productivity. Several professional sporting events also conduct drug screening to prevent cheating.
North America held the largest share of the global drug screening market in the year 2019. Increased incidence of drug abuse in the region and implementation of regulations permitting drug screening are likely to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global drug screening market based on product and service, sample type, end-user, and region as follows:
Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Drug Screening Products
Analytical Instruments
Immunoassay Analyzers
Chromatography Instruments
Breathalyzers
Fuel-cell Breathalyzers
Semiconductor Breathalyzers
Other Breathalyzers
Rapid Testing Devices
Urine Testing Devices
Drug Testing Cups
Dip Cards
Drug Testing Cassettes
Oral Fluid Testing Devices
Consumables
Assay Kits
Sample Collection Tubes
Calibrators & Controls
Other Consumables
Drug Screening Services
Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Urine Samples
Hair Samples
Breath Samples
Oral Fluid Samples
Other Samples
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Workplaces
Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies
Drug Testing Laboratories
Drug Treatment Centers
Hospitals
Pain Management Centers
Individual Users
Schools & Colleges
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Dynamics:
