WSDA now accepting applications for Farm to School purchasing grant

OLYMPIA – Nearly $3 million is on the table for farm to school efforts to get locally grown food on the lunch trays of schools across the state.

Applications are now open for the 2022-2023 Washington State Department of Agriculture Farm to School Purchasing grants. Applications are accepted until Monday, July 11 at 4 p.m. Information about this grant program and links to the application can be found at agr.wa.gov/farmtoschool.

The Washington State Legislature provided $5 million in the 2021-23 state budget to expand WSDA’s Farm to School program. The grant is being administered in partnership with Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

“The Farm to School Purchasing Grants not only support farm to school efforts, but also local farms of different sizes, production scales, and crop types from around the state,” Derek Sandison, Director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said. “One of our goals with this grant program is to strengthen Washington’s food at the regional level, while helping to ensure that more locally-produced food is consumed by children in our schools.”

The grant is available to school districts and child care centers that have a USDA child nutrition program, tribal schools, and tribal early learning centers. The grants will help these facilities buy Washington-grown foods for their child nutrition programs.

Grants awards will range from $20,000 to $300,000. Awards are based on the number of meals served and a competitive review of applications.

For more information, visit agr.wa.gov/FarmToSchool or email farmtoschool@agr.wa.gov. The grant program is part of WSDA’s Focus on Food Initiative, ensuring safe, nutritious, local food is effectively produced and available throughout our state.

