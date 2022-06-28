Producer Karen Bostic Keeps the Memory of One of Harlem’s Greats Alive With Her New Play Mother Hale “An American Hero”

Mother Hale "An American Hero" Producer Karen Bostic Producer and Advocate Karen Bostic

Everyone has a story. Unconditional love can conquer all, and there is a God of second chances.” — Karen Bostic

PETERSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother Hale “An American Hero” is the first stage play of gifted producer, Karen Bostic. It debuts on August 21, 2022 at The Beacon Theatre, 401 N. Main Street, Hopewell, VA 23860. Doors open at 4 p.m. To launch her new career as a producer, Karen wrote about a giant figure in the African American arena, Clara McBride Hale, or Mother Hale, as she is fondly referred to. This Good Samaritan, who lived in Harlem, affected the lives of countless generations and generations to come who may never come to know her name. Mother Hale was an incredible woman who sacrificed her life to care for drug addicted and unwanted babies.

In a recent article from Children’s Rights, it stated, “On any given day, nearly 424,000 U.S. children are in foster care. They range from infants to 18 years old, and even up to 21 years old in the states that have extended foster care. The average age of a child in foster care is nine years old, and there are slightly more boys than girls.” Mother Hale was a humanitarian and a civil rights leader in a community that was saturated with drugs and poverty. She stepped in to house and comfort the defenseless, to wipe away tears, and gently rock them to sleep at night. She saw a need, and she addressed it with compassion and love.

The goal of the stage play is to inform the community about this amazing woman but also about the importance of foster care. Karen is on a mission to highlight this unsung hero and keep her legacy alive. What she did for the underserved should never be forgotten. Karen’s love and admiration for Mother Hale and her outstanding works began when she was a high school student. She came across an article in Jet Magazine, which chronicled her good works. Karen was so moved by the article and vowed to become a foster parent and to be as great as Clara McBride Hale. Staying true to that vision, for the last 20-plus years, Karen has been a foster/adoptive parent. She has echoed the life of Mother Hale’s by providing daycare, foster care, and adoption for many children.

Over the years, Karen asked why Mother Hale’s story was not being told. One day, the answer became obvious. “I realized that it was because I had not told her story. As a first-time producer, I went to ‛Google University’ and learned as much as I could and just trusted God and the process and I love the journey that I’m on and this story is just one of many. Everyone has a story. Unconditional love can conquer all, and there is a God of second chances.”

For more information on the performance, contact Karen Bostic at phone: 804-324-8347 or email: Bostic62k@gmail.com. To purchase advance tickets, please go to Myticketstobuy.com. You can also purchase tickets at the door if available.