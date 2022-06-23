CRYPTOSTONE launches a crypto payment gateway in their anonymous financial ecosystem.

Cryptostone introduces a crypto payment gateway in an anonymous financial ecosystem. Cryptostone currency ($CPS) is the Cryptostone project's native utility token.

/EIN News/ -- London, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRYPTOSTONE is a newly developed crypto platform that provides exclusive services in the crypto business, such as disruptive technologies. It is an entirely anonymous project with no KYC financial ecosystem on the blockchain.







The team of Cryptostone launches the Crypto Payment Gateway in their anonymous ecosystem. A crypto payment gateway is an online transaction platform that enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments. The founders offer their NO-KYC CPG services, as previously mentioned, for challenges with cross-border payments and other issues. Everyone in their ecosystem can utilize the Crypto Payment Gateway (CPG) on their homepage to provide their consumers with an alternative payment method.

Moreover, anyone from anywhere in the world can use the crypto payment gateway to pay businesses with cryptocurrencies. With their CPG API & plugins, users can track real-time and connect transaction systems to their e-commerce solutions.

Users in the CRYPTOSTONE ecosystem can always use their crypto payments gateway on their website to offer their consumers an alternative payment method. People can trade swiftly and discreetly using Cryptostone's centralized exchange. They can even create their cryptocurrency exchange and transact in a fully decentralized and peer-to-peer manner with their decentralized exchange.

Furthermore, Cryptostone offers a Decentralized Worldwide Stock Market platform to help customers organize fundraising events. It uses decentralized listing and delisting via blockchain consensus to make the crowdfunding and investment process more inclusive and accessible. Cryptostone provides its users with multiple crypto features, including:

Decentralized Worldwide Security Token

ICO Launchpad

Crypto Payment gateway (No KYC CPG)

Decentralized Crypto Exchange

Public Blockchain Network

Centralized Crypto Exchange

Cryptostone includes features such as a crypto wallet, crypto-forex services, asset tokenization, NFTs, P2P trade escrow, Smart Contracts, and DeFi lending with no KYC.

In addition, CRYPTOSTONE serves as a monetary blockchain ecosystem. It is committed to achieving equity, meaning income and opportunity can be spread equally among everyone. In other words, a lack of fairness in the market leads to a wide range of inequities.

When there is no fairness in the economy, one of the most prevalent difficulties an economy must address is income disparity. In this situation, genuine decentralization, as accomplished by Cryptostone, can be used to achieve equity as a goal.

A crypto payment gateway, centralized exchange, ICO launchpad, decentralized global security token stock market, and native coin are all part of the CRYPTOSTONE ecosystem. Cryptostone also had a profitable ICO last year, raising over $ 2 million.

About Cryptostone:

Cryptostone is neither a local nor a national project. Cryptostone is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that provides decentralized services to individuals worldwide.

Potential users must visit the following links for more information.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | YouTube | Medium.

Frank Kruger Cryptostone info (at) crypto-stone.io