The American Cathedral in Paris Hosts Fashion Designer Sima Azadegan

Fashion Designer Sima Azadegan of Sima Collezione Fashion Designer Sima Azadegan on the Red Carpet for Natasha Graziano Hollywood Premiere Fashion Designer Sima Azadegan wearing Sima Collezione in Paris

Fashion Designer Sima Azadegan will be Hosted by the iconic American Cathedral in Paris for Paris City Fashion Week 2022.

Elite Fashion Designer Sima Azadegan for Sima Collezion returns to Paris for Paris City Fashion Week at The American Cathedral in Paris on September 30, 2022, 6pm” — Hollywood Sentinel

MALIBU, CA, US, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rising star of the fashion world, Beverly Hills own Sima Azadegan is back in Paris again this month to showcase her fashion line of exquisite, hand-made dresses. Sima will present her radiant line of evening wear for Paris City Fashion Week, held at The American Cathedral in Paris. The designer is no stranger to Paris. She showcased her line there last year and was recently there for social engagements earlier this month.Paris is known as the heart of fashion. It is considered what is referred to as one of the Big Four fashion capitals of the world, in addition to Milan, London, and NYC. Fashion in Paris rose to global prominence as a powerful industry beginning as early as the 15th century. The city is home to many of the world’s greatest designers including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent, Thierry Mugler, Christian Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, Hermès, Chloé, and Céline among more.A designer of impeccable taste and class, it is no wonder Sima feels just as at home in Paris, as she does in one of America's greatest cities of wealth and refinement--Beverly Hills, which she calls home with her family. Prior to taking the fashion world by storm, Sima worked on the boards of several charities focused on the empowerment of women and medical needs of children. She helped raise millions of dollars to help the less fortunate, and today her brand continues the giving spirit with a portion of each dress that will be sold going to her brand’s charity. The dresses themselves came to her as “downloads” from the universe only after a decades-long “journey of inner consciousness.”Founded by Sima Azadegan during the Covid shutdown and launched on the runways of New York, Paris, Milan, and Abu Dhabi a year later, Sima Collezion dresses will be offered to just 12 women from around the world from the current, exclusive line. The dresses themselves are exceedingly rare. To qualify for the “haute couture” label, a fashion house must have a physical location in a certain area of Paris and create a certain number of dresses. Sima Collezione is essentially “art couture,” as many of the dresses are made exactly once, and the number of different dresses produced is very small. As of September 2022, there are currently fewer than a dozen Sima Collezione dresses available globally for purchase. The materials used to adorn Sima’s gowns are also produced in limited quantity, such as Swarovski crystal.According to one admirer, "The dresses have their own, almost theatrical, presence. The Red Diamond Dress of the All Bright Collection, for example, has a tight red bodice with bold vertical bands of black and white and a harlequin pattern on white around the waist with tails of cascading teardrop crystal falling from the diamonds before a sculptural bell-shaped red skirt. The boldness, playfulness, and drama of this dress makes it a show-stopper."Because Sima was already independently wealthy when she began her fashion line, she is able to have total integrity in the sense of firm adherence to her own artistic values, being absolutely true to her singular vision. Her palette in the All Bright Collection consists of fields of solid color inspired by the world’s most celebrated floral gardens. She states, “It’s about bright, peaceful, solid. Not anything difficult about or too complicated about the fabrics or the colors that I used. I used solid colors. Bold. And I wanted it to be bold. Because I felt we needed to get light out into the universe. I wanted it to be solid, not busy with prints. Because I felt we needed peace. It’s much more peaceful when a fabric is solid. And then on top of it I refined them with jewels. Like Swarovski jewels and bows and flowers." Sima hired expert fashion help from Haus of Gaga, worked with European fashion branding experts from Milan, and assembled a team of seamstresses experienced in the fine craftsmanship of couture. She uses the finest silks and classic tailoring.As one fine artist noted, "The dresses of Sima Collezione have integrity. They work on many levels; as shapes and forms, as fields of color, and up close, they reveal intimate secrets. The dresses also use light and reflection. The Green Dress, for example, shimmers with hundreds of silk flowers and crystals, each a slightly different shade of green. In motion, in changing light, it creates a dynamic effect. Every dress has a personality or character. Sima has also created bespoke perfumes to pair with every individual dress."Sima states of the event, "It is such an honor to be selected and present at such a prestigious event. I am so grateful and give thanks to God for letting this happen."Sima Collezion forParis City Fashion Week atAmerican Cathedral in Paris23 Av. George V, 75008 Paris, FranceSeptember 30, 2022, 6pm

Sima Collezione Fashion Show at Paris City Fashion Week, Galerie Bourbon, 2022