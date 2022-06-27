Submit Release
Texas Based Private Holding Company 'Thomas Crown Inc." Acquires Rainier Collection Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Crown, Inc is a private holding company that acquires accounts receivable management firms, debt collection agencies, revenue cycle management companies, and BPO organizations.

An organization that is revolutionizing the debt industry through the innovative combination of AI and Behavioral Science is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rainier Collections, Services, Inc, based in Bellevue, Washington. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rainier Collections Services is a accounts receivable management organization and collector throughout the state of Washington that has fully embraced AI, Behavioral Science, and new technology in the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry.

The organization is led by Lance Schroder (President) and Leah Craig, Vice President, who will remain in their roles with existing staff and continue to run its operations in Bellevue, Washington, working closely with Thomas Crown's leadership.

Teran Dale, Principal and President of Thomas Crown, Inc & New CEO of Rainier Collections Services, Inc.

"This is an excellent acquisition for TC, and we welcome Rainier Collections, Services into the family. The accounts receivable management industry (ARM) is rapidly changing along with the needs and wants of consumers and businesses. Technology and human behavior will play an important role. We see an exceptionally bright future for Rainier and TC."

Lance Schroeder, President, Rainier Collections Services, Inc
It's an exciting time when our team can only be strengthened by coming together with Thomas Crown, Inc. Great times are ahead. I'm really looking forward to a long relationship.

Leah Craig, Vice President, Rainier Collections Services, Inc
We are very excited to join such a respected and innovative company as Thomas Crown. Teran has been a pleasure to work with and has guided this acquisition seamlessly.

This acquisition strengthens TC's objective of acquiring debt collection agencies in the Accounts Receivable Management Industry. They continue to move forward to revolutionize the debt industry with new technology, exceptional compliance system, and operation efficiency.

Thomas Crown, Inc. It was formed in 2019 with an exceptional top-tier team with decades of substantial expertise in finance, business development, ARM industry, capital structures, behavioral sciences, and A.I.

To learn more about the executive team and board members, please visit www.ThomasCrownCorp.com.

