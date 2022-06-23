Submit Release
Early Summer Update as Work Continues on Route 64/Route 550 Intersection Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update to area drivers for the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap.

Throughout next week, crews will continue working on new drainage pipes in front of the Valero Gas station. Work consists of new inlets and parallel pipe along Route 64. Construction will also begin on concrete curb islands in the same area. Roadway widening will also begin from Cobblestone Road to the north end of the project. Single lane closures will be used during this work and motorists should expect travel delays and should remain alert for trucks entering and leaving the highway.

Overall, temporary traffic signals continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern, with Route 64 traffic continuing to use the left lanes to move through the project.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August of 2022. Overall, the project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
 Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #


