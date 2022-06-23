An Adaptive Sermon
Margaret Edinburgh presents her personal version of the famous story commonly known as “Tator People”.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A story as old as time, Margaret Edinburgh creates an adaptive work on “Tator People”. The original author of the story is still unknown and many have passed the story and created several versions of it. The celebrated story was originally a children’s sermon and was used to pass on the teachings to the younger generation.
"Tater Folks" portrays the story of the Tater family. A humorous and perceptive opinion on the people who regularly go to church. The household is composed of seven family members and each one has unique characteristics that play well with the others. The tale is enjoyable, making it remarkable and memorable.
Margaret Rose Edinburgh was born in Terre Haute, Indiana. She attended Vigo County public schools and received her bachelor’s degree in Office Administration from Indiana State University. A loving mother and a retired administrator with 28 years of service. Margaret has designed many African-American cloth dolls and titled them The Order of Nzingah Doll Collection™. With her talent for writing, she has taken the dolls all over the country and the world including London, Paris, and South Africa which has made her gain quite the recognition. She has also received reputable awards for volunteerism from two former US presidents, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. Margaret is a Distinguished Toastmaster and has helped build several new clubs and has coached numerous Toastmasters. She has founded The Yellow Rose-Strong Oak Society, Inc. dba The Senior Citizens’ Hall of Fame. A nonprofit organization that helps families celebrate the milestones of their senior members; especially, birthdays. She continues to devote herself to obtaining higher education at local schools like Kennesaw State and Georgia State Universities as well as several other schools, as she believes that life makes us forever students.
Read more about Tater Folks by purchasing her book on Amazon.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
