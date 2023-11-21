The "Lucky" Gold Coin helping to Preserve Greek Orthodox Tradition is now a desired collectable

The Golden St. Basil Vasilopita Coin Golden St. Basil Vasilopita Coin Size Comparison One Lucky Person will find the Gold Coin, will it be you?

Orthodox families the world over, faithfully observe the tradition of the Vasilopita, which is the Saint Basil pita for New Year.

The Joyous Traditional Family Celebration on New Year's Day is the anticipation of one lucky individual finding this Beautiful Gold Coin among family and friends around the table.” — Father George Papadeas

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- What could cost so little, but mean so much, to a Greek Orthodox Christian?The answer is finding a gleaming Gold Coin that only one lucky person will discover in their slice of the New Year's Vasilopita Cake.Remembering the priceless anticipation of finding the coin hidden in the Vasilopita was almost as significant as gifts under the tree at Christmas.During the mid 1950's, finding the surprise in the traditional Vasilopita Cake was nothing more than a quarter dollar coin wrapped in tin foil, but nonetheless a momentous occasion, and now there is a shiny new Gold Coin for the lucky winner to discover, and enjoy as a timeless keepsake.The gleaming gold St. Basil Coin is beautifully-minted just in time for the New Year’s season, helping to preserve the Eastern Orthodox Vasilopita Tradition, and becomes a valued memory for life.Holidays have always been more than just a recognition of a day or an event. The very way of celebrating family and those personal traditions created to keep the family fabric tightly woven together.New Year’s Day is a very special day everywhere, especially in the Orthodox calendar, as a time of renewal, prayer, and feasting. Many of the traditions associated with this day are unique to Eastern Orthodoxy. New Year's Eve honors the beloved Saint Basil, which is why, and where this tradition began some 1,600 years ago.This beautiful coin was designed by Father George Papadeas, an American-born Greek priest and founder of Patmos Press. Father George's express purpose was that of highlighting this spiritual and joyous occasion. Families can create new traditions with the coin or continue to celebrate as in the past. The coin was designed to be used in the ceremony, and has become an inexpensive gift item.Each coin is available either by itself, or in a few of presentation styles. The most popular one includes the concise history of the Vasilopita Tradition as well as a favorite Vasilopita recipe for those who embrace the tradition. The coin a truly unique gift for family and friends, and is also a church fundraiser. The Golden Vasilopita Coin is a lifelong reminder for that one lucky person who finds it in their slice of the Vasilopita.We’re extremely proud to elevate and share this excitement, as traditions are an important extension of the past that help us in the present. Being able to enjoy the traditions of our ancestors, and to honor them in a way of holding on to the people we love.The Golden St. Basil coin can be purchased directly online, with generous discounts available for those who would like to buy as gifts or as a fundraiser.

