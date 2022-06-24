Edison Energy Receives Boeing 2022 Supplier of the Year Award
High-performing suppliers lauded for operational excellence
Beyond creating a decarbonization roadmap, Edison has also supported Boeing with renewable energy management and procurement, as well as integrated supply solutions for carbon emissions reductions.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Energy (Edison) announced that it has received recognition from The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] as one of its top suppliers at the company’s 2022 Supplier of the Year event in Los Angeles.
— Hannah Badrei, Ph.D., VP of Energy Supply Advisory at Edison Energy
Edison topped the competition in the Sustainability category. Edison is a leading global energy and sustainability advisory firm, supporting Boeing’s energy supply and sustainability programs. The company provides energy supply advisory services to Boeing, as well as strategic sustainability services. Edison has also assisted with technical evaluations for onsite solar installations for at least one primary manufacturing site in the United States.
“At Edison Energy, our business is centered around helping our clients accelerate their decarbonization journeys,” said Hannah Badrei, Ph.D., VP of Energy Supply Advisory at Edison Energy. "Beyond working with Boeing on creating a decarbonization roadmap to achieve its sustainability and renewables goals, Edison has also supported Boeing with renewable energy management and procurement, as well as integrated supply solutions for carbon emissions reductions. We are honored to receive this recognition and look forward to our continued partnership with Boeing.”
Nine suppliers were recognized for proactively managing supply chain quality, readiness and health, and delivering on Boeing’s commitment to advance global sustainability.
“Each of these winners had an impressive year as our entire industry collaborated to drive stability through a challenging environment,” said William Ampofo, vice president of Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services and chair of Boeing’s Supply Chain Operations Council. “They did an outstanding job maintaining our high standards – a focus on operational excellence, quality and reliability – that allow us to continue to earn the trust of our stakeholders, customers and the flying public.”
Award categories are: Supplier Diversity, Outstanding Performance, Alliance, Pathfinder, Supply Chain Visibility, Collaboration, Sustainability, Risk Management and Support & Services.
About Edison Energy
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE: EIX), Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy) is a global energy advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities, and risks that will emerge from the transition to a net-zero future. As stakeholder expectations around corporate sustainability increase, Edison helps companies rise to this challenge by designing and implementing individualized strategies, projects, and programs across sustainability, renewables, transportation electrification, energy optimization, and energy supply. Edison enables organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals by addressing today’s key energy challenges: carbon, cost, complexity, and creating energy equity across communities. For more information, please visit www.edisonenergy.com
Sarah Perrone
Edison Energy Senior Marketing Manager
Mobile: 412-260-5356
sarah.perrone@edisonenergy.com
About Boeing:
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.
Jerry Drelling
BDS Supply Chain Communications
Mobile: 714-318-7594
jerry.a.drelling@boeing.com
Allison Lenthall
RenewComm
+1 202-322-8285
email us here