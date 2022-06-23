Eden House Shutters joins forces with Et Lorem

Eden House Shutters Kitchen Eden House Shutters and Et Lorem

Eden House Shutters are excited to announce that they have teamed up with Et Lorem, a bespoke luxury kitchen design and installation company

ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Window dressings are a key part of the design process for any kitchen, and Eden House Shutters have been named recommended project partners by Et Lorem. This collaboration is perfect because of their shared passion for design and quality workmanship.

The team at Et Lorem are passionate about creating beautiful spaces where people can feel comfortable cooking and hosting friends. They wanted a beautiful and engaging showroom that reflected this love, so they turned to Eden House Shutters for their installation of plantation shutters, and the ideal partnership between these two companies was born.

Kitchens are often the backdrop for family memories and good times, and nobody knows kitchen design like Et Lorem. Their bespoke kitchens and installations are of the highest quality, and with now having Eden House Shutters as their recommended partner, their kitchen designs can have bespoke, custom-made plantation shutters to complete the look.

Plantation shutters provide an elegant solution in any kitchen, and because of their simple design and modern feel, they offer a timeless look which fits in with any home.

Not only are window shutters a practical solution, but they also bring a decorative statement piece into a kitchen, and because Eden House Shutters custom-make each set of plantation shutters, they are guaranteed to fit any window shape perfectly.

Et Lorem believes that kitchens should be designed and installed with love by professionals who take pride in their workmanship and attention to detail, however, their designs are not just about aesthetics, kitchens must be functional and practical, which is why plantation shutters are an ideal solution. They offer privacy, security, and energy efficiency to a home, as well as helping to make smaller kitchens appear larger, as there is no need for complicated drapery or curtains that take up space on the windowsills.

When it comes to luxury kitchen design, bespoke is always best. By working closely with Et Lorem, they can create a space that perfectly reflects an individual's personality, tastes and lifestyle. From the layout and cabinetry to the work surfaces and appliances, every element of the bespoke kitchen design will be designed with the customer in mind. Plantation shutters are becoming an increasingly popular option for window-dressing treatments, they not only look luxurious and elegant, but they are also low-maintenance, durable, and will add value to the home.

For their statement kitchen showroom, Et Lorem opted for full-height plantation shutters in a stunning grey colour to match their decor. Plantation shutters come in a variety of designs and styles such as full-height shutters, café-style shutters, or tier-on-tier shutters, and are available in a huge range of colours.

Et Lorem and Eden House Shutters really are a match made in heaven, providing their customers with the highest levels of bespoke products and services.