Record Label Nu Planet Entertainment, LLC. Debuts All-Girl Hip Hop/R&B Trio Bad Habit with New Music ft. Boosie Badazz
We as a label are proud to have the only all-girl group that performs both hip hop and R&B.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Record label Nu Planet Entertainment, LLC. is launching the official premiere of their newly signed artists, Bad Habit. An all-girl Hip-Hop/R&B recording trio, Bad Habit is currently on rounds in their official national radio promo tour led by music executive Ray Ramsey, CEO of record label Nu Planet Entertainment, LLC. Bad Habit performed recently for the Coalition DJs. In addition, they have been busy on an east coast radio campaign on meet and greets with PDS across the board. This follows their recent music video premiere 'Issa Party', ft. Boosie Badazz which premiered recently on BET Jamz.
— Ray Ramsey, CEO of Nu Planet Entertainment, LLC.
Bad Habit is an all-girl, Hip Hop/R&B trio and recording group originating from North Carolina. Booney, Krissie KaCey, and Badgir make up the multitalented members of Bad Habit. As a solid recording and performing trio, Bad Habit is no doubt on a mission to become the “Greatest Girl Group in the World.”
Nu Planet Entertainment, LLC. is a professional record label based in North Carolina led by Ray Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer. The label specializes in urban music with an emphasis on Hip Hop and R&B. In addition to A&R and music distribution, the label also has a division for concert and event promotions that assists in the branding of new artists and their releases under their wing. Nu Planet Entertainment, LLC. is now launching the national promo tour of Bad Habit.
“We are excited about the outstanding talent in this female trio. As a solid group, they are dedicated to the work it takes to create great music and share it with fans. We as a label are proud to have the only all-girl group that performs both hip hop and R&B. We are currently traveling doing meet and greets with Bad Habit at Urban radio stations. We also look forward to traveling to L.A. with Bad Habit this week for the BET Awards week.” says Ray Ramsey, CEO of Nu Planet Entertainment, LLC.
